Outsight and Velodyne Lidar strengthen their technological collaboration in real-time lidar processing

Outsight, specialist in 3D spatial intelligence, and Velodyne Lidar, Inc., provider of intelligent lidar solutions, today announced they have strengthened their collaboration by developing technologies key for smart cities and smart machines, including mobile robots and autonomous vehicles. This initiative builds on the companies’ partnership, announced in June 2020, to improve the analysis and management of people flow and assets in large crowded environments.

In just a few months, Outsight has grown rapidly by integrating new features into its Velodyne lidar-based processing solutions that enable systems to perceive, understand and interact with their surroundings in real time. To facilitate user adoption of these solutions, Outsight and Velodyne have strengthened their collaboration. With a new generation of software pre-processing engine, connected to Velodyne’s sensors, Outsight offers a unique level of simplicity, cost, efficiency and versatility.

Outsight has developed its drivers and interfaces with Velodyne’s lidar sensors for their combination of high-resolution 3D perception, long range and broad vertical field of view. Outsight is using Velodyne’s surround-view portfolio, including Alpha Prime™, Ultra Puck™, Puck™ and HDL-32E, which allow machines to operate autonomously and safely in diverse environments, without human intervention. Outsight’s 3D pre-processing engine with Velodyne lidar sensors can be used in several fields including logistics, agriculture, construction, public safety, and waste retrieval.

The strengthened partnership between the companies follows the successful deployment of Outsight’s technology at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport of the ADP group to provide accurate real-time monitoring of people flow while preserving private data.

According to Raul Bravo, President and co-founder of Outsight, “Our partnership with Velodyne has enabled us to step up and expand our application of lidar technology. The combination of Velodyne’s lidar technology with our unique pre-processing software engine makes building applications for 3D lidar easier than ever. Our common customers, integrators and solution providers, can then accelerate time to market while decreasing product development costs.”

According to Matthias Krause, Chief Operating Officer of DG World, “Our strategic alliance and partnership with Outsight and Velodyne Lidar has proven its strength and accelerated our own product development to become a game changer for many industries. We are excited to see how our cooperation will continue to change the way of how mobile robots predict and interact with their environment, leading the next industrial revolution.”

SOURCE: Velodyne Lidar