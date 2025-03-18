Ouster launches cloud portal for Ouster Gemini digital lidar perception platform

Ouster, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors and solutions, today announced the launch of a cloud portal for Ouster Gemini, its digital lidar perception platform for security, intelligent transportation systems, crowd analytics, and logistics

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors and solutions, today announced the launch of a cloud portal for Ouster Gemini, its digital lidar perception platform for security, intelligent transportation systems, crowd analytics, and logistics. With the cloud portal, users can seamlessly configure, manage, and view all of their on-premise Ouster Gemini lidar deployments through a unified interface.

Ouster Gemini combines Ouster’s 3D digital lidar with AI-powered perception software to accurately detect, classify, and track people and vehicles, even in adverse weather or low light conditions. The solution offers seamless integration with video management systems and traffic controllers, delivering high-performance real-time 3D situational awareness to enhance security, safety, and operational efficiency.

The cloud portal allows Ouster Gemini users to remotely manage Ouster sensors and software across all of their sites and provides flexibility with any time, anywhere system access over a web-based browser. Users can configure their devices, streamline software updates, run remote diagnostics, set custom alerts, and visualize real-time and historical events. In addition, the portal improves planning and visibility by enabling users to virtually design and visualize lidar coverage with Ouster’s Architect tool before installation.

“With Gemini Portal, Ouster is offering the convenience of cloud data and device management to Gemini customers for the first time, a key step in scaling customer deployments to hundreds of sites and thousands of sensors,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “Ouster Gemini empowers our customers to maximize value by optimizing their operations anytime, anywhere with a holistic, real-time view of all of their digital lidar deployments.”

Key features include:

Device operations: Centrally manage devices with remote configuration and access control

Diagnostics: Improve site and device reliability with health monitoring and proactive alerts

Improve site and device reliability with health monitoring and proactive alerts Digital twins: Enhance situational awareness with real-time 2D and 3D visualizations of environments where Ouster Gemini has been deployed

OTA software updates: Streamline software updates for seamless feature enhancements

Streamline software updates for seamless feature enhancements Event recordings: Record and view historical 3D event recordings

Architect: Optimize lidar sensor placement with virtual site design simulator

The Ouster Gemini cloud portal is the latest innovation from Ouster that further enhances lidar end-user management and builds on a series of other application advancements including Ouster Studio and Ouster SDK. The Company plans to introduce continuous enhancements for Ouster Gemini with regular feature improvements guided by the product roadmap and customer feedback. Ouster’s digital lidar products are NDAA compliant and Buy America(n) certified.

SOURCE: Ouster