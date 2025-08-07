Ouster announces operating results for second quarter 2025

Ouster announced today financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025

Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a global leader in high-performance lidar sensors and intelligent software solutions that bring Physical AI to life across the automotive, industrial, robotics and smart infrastructure sectors, announced today financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

$35 million in revenue, up 30% year over year and 7% sequentially;

GAAP gross margin of 45%, up 1100bps year over year and 400bps sequentially;

Net loss of $21 million, an improvement of $3 million year over year and $1 million sequentially;

Non-GAAP gross margin 1 of 52%, up 1200bps year over year and 500bps sequentially;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of $6 million, an improvement of $5 million year over year and $2 million sequentially;

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of $229 million as of June 30, 2025.

“Ouster achieved strong second quarter results above the high end of guidance and shipped a record 5,500 sensors, bringing Physical AI to life across logistics, industrial, and smart infrastructure sites around the world,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. “We continue to make progress against each of our top priorities: advancing the development of our product portfolio, scaling our software-attached business, and executing towards profitability. We are well positioned for continued growth as we see customers successfully moving from prototype testing and into commercial production. Our story is just getting started, and we have the team, customers, and strategy to be a leader in Physical AI.”

Revenue

Ouster delivered quarterly revenue of $35 million, an increase of 30% year over year and 7% sequentially. Demand was primarily driven by customers in the industrial and automotive verticals for use cases in warehouse automation, yard logistics, and robotaxis. The Company shipped over 5,500 sensors for revenue, a new quarterly record. The Company continues to work closely with customers to mitigate any disruptions resulting from the unpredictable geopolitical and macroeconomic environment.

Gross Margin

GAAP gross margin of 45%, an increase of 1100 basis points compared to 34% in the second quarter of 2024 and 400 basis points compared to 41% in the first quarter of 2025. Gross margin benefitted from higher revenues, product mix, and a favorable employment tax refund. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 52%, an improvement of approximately 1200 basis points year over year and 500 basis points sequentially. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expenses and certain other items outside of ordinary operations.

1 Adjusted EBITDA loss and non-GAAP gross margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information and reconciliations of these measures to their respective most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Third Quarter 2025 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, Ouster expects to achieve $35 million to $38 million in revenue.

Upcoming Investor Events

Ouster management will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference – August 12, 2025 (Virtual)

J.P. Morgan 2025 Auto Conference – August 13, 2025 (New York City)

Rosenblatt 5th Annual Technology Summit – August 18, 2025 (Virtual)

Conference Call Information

Ouster will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. ET today, August 7, 2025 to discuss its financial results and business outlook.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call. Registration for the webcast can be completed by visiting the following website: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uy3vijgo/. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days after the conference call on Ouster’s investor website at htt

