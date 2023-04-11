Osprey ramps up its EV charging network roll-out, installing as many rapid chargers in Q1 2023 as it did in the whole year of 2022

Osprey Charging Network's national infrastructure deployment of rapid EV charging stations has reached an unprecedented pace

Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s leading networks of rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging points, has shown how quickly the deployment of public charging infrastructure is increasing by revealing that it has installed as many chargers in the first quarter of this year as it did during the whole of 2022.

From January to March this year, 142 new rapid Osprey EV charging stations went live in 10 weeks, equalling the number of charge points installed throughout 2022. The new figures refer to live charge points that are open for public use; another 50 chargers will be installed and made live in April.

Ian Johnston, the CEO of Osprey Charging Network said:

“I’m delighted that the deployment of Osprey’s national infrastructure of EV charging stations is at full speed, with the whole team working tirelessly to bring new chargers live at this unprecedented rate. Looking ahead, we are set to continue this pace of roll-out and deliver on our business plan of achieving four times as many chargers in 2023 than we did in 2022.

“Now that we have established a broad network our focus is to continue to expand but also provide a high quality of experience for EV drivers all over the country. Over the next two years we will invest over £100million expanding our nationwide public charging network, establishing the much-needed national infrastructure that drivers can trust and rely on.

“We look forward to working with our partners to help bring this strategy to life, delivering our strong development pipeline of sites with a breadth of landlords, as well as on our own land.”

Osprey is now the fourth largest rapid charging network with chargers across the UK, with a focus on meeting growing charging demand through 4+ charger hubs that maximise availability and speed.

The network’s load-balancing hubs, first introduced to the UK in 2021, dynamically distribute available power in real time to cars as they need it, which means more charge points can be installed on a smaller grid connection than a traditional set up and no power is wasted.

Osprey focusses on ease of use and payment and accessible site design to create a worry-free experience for those drivers using the public charging network for the first time, or with access requirements. Its charging stations are open to all drivers, and accept all the major EV roaming solutions for fleet and commercial drivers.

The business also remains committed to providing safe, reliable and accessible EV charging for all. Its charging locations are consistently scored highly for safety and accessibility by independent inspection body ChargeSafe, and Osprey Charging Network is in the Top 3 UK Chargepoint Network Operators for both personal safety and accessibility.

SOURCE: Osprey