OSI Systems awarded $14 million contract for cargo and vehicle inspection systems

OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) today announced that its Security division was awarded a contract valued at approximately $14 million from an international customer. As part of this award, the Company is expected to provide Eagle® M60, high-energy, mobile cargo inspection systems and ZBV® mobile Z Backscatter cargo and vehicle screening systems for use at port and border crossings.

OSI Systems’ President and CEO, Ajay Mehra, commented, “We are pleased with this award and look forward to deploying our leading mobile inspection systems that provide tremendous flexibility in quickly relocating checkpoint locations to optimize port and border security.”

SOURCE: OSI Systems