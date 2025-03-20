Original Equipment tire brands losing grip on customer loyalty, J.D. Power Finds

Tire traction and handling satisfaction declines seven points to 803 (on a 1,000-point scale) from 2024, the biggest year-over-year decline of any factor, according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study,SM released today

Tire traction and handling satisfaction declines seven points to 803 (on a 1,000-point scale) from 2024, the biggest year-over-year decline of any factor, according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study,SM released today. Vehicle owners who say they had one problem with tire traction and handling have a loyalty rate that is 19 percentage points lower (39%) than the loyalty rate of those who didn’t have a traction or handling problem (58%). After the first two years of ownership, overall satisfaction for tires declines to 790 from 796.

“The overall experience of tire traction and handling during poor weather conditions, such as snow-covered/icy roads and wet roads, is one of the top customer concerns,” said Jason Norton, director of benchmarking at J.D. Power. “If tire performance doesn’t meet customer expectations in these conditions, they will seek an alternative that does. In this competitive environment for tire manufacturers, a greater focus on quality will enhance overall customer loyalty.”

Study Rankings

Goodyear ranks highest in the luxury segment with a score of 821. Michelin (814) ranks second, and Pirelli (801) ranks third.

Goodyear ranks highest in the passenger car segment with a score of 815. Yokohama (807) ranks second, followed by Michelin (805) ranks third.

Michelin ranks highest in the performance sport segment, for a second consecutive year, with a score of 818. Goodyear (809) ranks second. The segment average is 793.

Hankook ranks highest in the truck/utility segment with a score of 812. Michelin (792) ranks second, and Bridgestone (786) ranks third.

The U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study measures tire owner satisfaction in four areas (in order of importance): tire ride; tire wear; tire traction/handling; and tire appearance. The study includes four vehicle segments: luxury; passenger car; performance sport; and truck/utility. The study is based on responses from 26,976 owners of 2022 and 2024 model-year vehicles and was fielded from July through December 2024.

SOURCE: J.D. Power