Order worth tens of millions of euros: Rheinmetall to supply technological upgrade to leading Chinese manufacturer of hybrid vehicles

Rheinmetall has won a significant order in the hybrid vehicle area from a leading Chinese car manufacturer of new energy vehicles

Rheinmetall has won a significant order in the hybrid vehicle area from a leading Chinese car manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV). The order with a total value in the upper double-digit million euro range includes electronic throttle bodies and delta pressure valves. It marks another major milestone in Rheinmetall´s expansion into the new energy vehicle market, which area refers to vehicles powered by alternative energy sources, primarily electricity, as opposed to traditional gasoline or diesel engines.

As core technical components, the valves play a crucial role in reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency. The components are all optimised for hybrid and range extender electric vehicle engines. They utilise an upgraded modular platform design, which was specified to meet the demands of the Chinese market in particular. The products will be integrated into the customer’s newly developed hybrid vehicle engine platforms, boosting their competitiveness in the new energy vehicle market.

In line with the principle of “local for local “, production will take place at the Pierburg plant in Kunshan at the beginning of 2026. The plant will undergo necessary production line upgrades to accommodate enhanced product requirements. The order has a term of five years.

The electronic throttle body has been a long-standing core product of Rheinmetall for over a decade and helps in engine systems to optimise fuel combustion efficiency by precisely controlling air intake. Now, with its optimised design for hybrid engines, it again plays a vital role in the evolving sector of plug-in hybrid and range extended electric vehicles.

With this sales success, Rheinmetall is emphasising its strategic goal of further expanding its position as one of the global market leaders in the field of emission reduction. As an integrated technology group, Rheinmetall offers a wide range of solutions for various power systems, including diesel, petrol, hybrid engines or battery electric vehicles for applications in passenger cars, commercial vehicles or industrial engines. In response to the growing demand for hybrid engines, especially within the Chinese region, Rheinmetall has further enhanced the designs for the low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation valve, electrical bypass valve and fuel tank isolation valve to meet the local customer needs.

SOURCE: Rheinmetall