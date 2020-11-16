Order for 300 all-new PEUGEOT e-208s expands onto fleet

Electric vehicle subscription service provider Onto has ordered 300 all-new PEUGEOT e-208 GT Line models, with Onto users able to reserve the award-winning electric car from mid-November.

The fleet of 300 all-new PEUGEOT e-208 GT Line models will start to join Onto’s fleet in mid-November, with users able to benefit from home delivery as part of the service. From £449 (inc. VAT), users get up to 1,000 miles a month with insurance, breakdown cover, wear & tear, service & maintenance, road tax and free-charging included.

The all-new PEUGEOT e-208 was voted ‘European Car of the Year’ earlier in the year, and comes with a 50kWh battery connected to a 100kW (136hp) electric motor and is capable of up to 217 miles of range (WLTP) from a single charge. It supports rapid charging of up to 100kW, reaching 80% charge in as little as 30 minutes.

David Peel, Managing Director, PEUGEOT UK, said: “Onto provides an accessible way for motorists to drive electric cars, and for some it will be the first time they get behind the wheel of an EV. With its range and ease of use, the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 is ideal for both first-time users and existing EV drivers. We’re very happy to be partnering with Onto as it continues to expand its subscription service.”

Rob Jolly, CEO of Onto, said: “We chose the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 GT Line because it brings a sporty appeal that drivers will fall in love with, as well as a premium interior offering greater comfort and ample space.”

Onto aims to accelerate the adoption of EVs and provides customers with a highly-flexible alternative to full vehicle ownership for a monthly payment, with no deposit. Insurance, breakdown cover, wear and tear, servicing and repairs, charging and road tax are all covered within the single monthly subscription fee.

The all-new PEUGEOT e-208 is also available at PEUGEOT Retailers and on PEUGEOT Buy Online, for customers looking for more traditional purchase options, such as Personal Contract Purchase, Contract Hire or outright purchase. PEUGEOT Buy Online makes purchasing a car online simple and convenient, allowing customers to configure their vehicle, obtain a part exchange valuation, personalise their finance and complete their purchase, all from the comfort of their own home.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT