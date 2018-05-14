Order books open for new Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster

The new Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster is now available to order, with prices start at £126,730.
The AMG GT S Roadster completes the flagship GT range, and perfectly combines top-down motoring with ultimate driving performance.
It features AMG’s handbuilt 4.0-litre ‘hot V’ V8 biturbo petrol engine with an output of 522 hp (+ 46 hp more than the AMG GT) and maximum torque of 670 Nm. It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.8 seconds, and has a top speed of
192 mph. It delivers up to 24.6 mpg and emits 262 g/km of CO2.
Standard equipment includes an AMG performance exhaust system; Airscarf; 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inch at the rear); Nappa leather upholstery; Active Air Control system; AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping; LED high performance headlights; Comand Online; and an electrically extending rear spoiler.
The three-layer fabric roof is available in a choice of three colours at no extra cost: black; beige or red. An AMG Speedshift DCT seven-speed gearbox comes as standard on all AMG GT models.
The £3,195 Premium equipment line adds Keyless-Go package; Burmester surround sound system; reversing camera; illuminated door sills with ‘AMG’ lettering; Parking Assist Parktronic; and Mirror package.
The Driving Assistance package costs £1,695 and includes Blind Spot Assist; Lane Keeping Assist; Distance Pilot Distronic; and Pre-Safe.
The AMG Dynamic Plus package – available for £1,795 – features dynamic engine and transmission mounts; firmer and specifically tuned suspension. AMG high performance ceramic brakes are optionally available for £5,995.
For more information on the Mercedes-AMG GT range, please visit www.mercedes-benz.co.uk.
|Power (hp)
|Torque (Nm @ RPM)
|0-62 mph (s)
|Top speed (mph)
|OTR (£)
|Coupé
|GT Coupé
|476
|630 @ 1,700-5,000
|4.0
|189
|102,030
|GT S Coupé
|522
|670 @ 1,800-5,000
|3.8
|193
|115,330
|GT C Coupé
|557
|680 @ 1,900-5,500
|3.7
|197
|130,530
|GT R Coupé
|585
|700 @ 1,900-5,500
|3.6
|198
|144,530
|Roadster
|GT Roadster
|476
|630 @ 1,700-5,000
|4.0
|188
|113,430
|GT S Roadster
|522
|670 @ 1,800-5,000
|3.8
|192
|126,730
|GT C Roadster
|557
|680 @ 1,900-5,500
|3.7
|196
|141,930