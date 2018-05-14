Order books open for new Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster

The new Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster is now available to order, with prices start at £126,730.

The AMG GT S Roadster completes the flagship GT range, and perfectly combines top-down motoring with ultimate driving performance.

It features AMG’s handbuilt 4.0-litre ‘hot V’ V8 biturbo petrol engine with an output of 522 hp (+ 46 hp more than the AMG GT) and maximum torque of 670 Nm. It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.8 seconds, and has a top speed of

192 mph. It delivers up to 24.6 mpg and emits 262 g/km of CO 2 .

Standard equipment includes an AMG performance exhaust system; Airscarf; 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inch at the rear); Nappa leather upholstery; Active Air Control system; AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping; LED high performance headlights; Comand Online; and an electrically extending rear spoiler.

The three-layer fabric roof is available in a choice of three colours at no extra cost: black; beige or red. An AMG Speedshift DCT seven-speed gearbox comes as standard on all AMG GT models.

The £3,195 Premium equipment line adds Keyless-Go package; Burmester surround sound system; reversing camera; illuminated door sills with ‘AMG’ lettering; Parking Assist Parktronic; and Mirror package.

The Driving Assistance package costs £1,695 and includes Blind Spot Assist; Lane Keeping Assist; Distance Pilot Distronic; and Pre-Safe.

The AMG Dynamic Plus package – available for £1,795 – features dynamic engine and transmission mounts; firmer and specifically tuned suspension. AMG high performance ceramic brakes are optionally available for £5,995.

For more information on the Mercedes-AMG GT range, please visit www.mercedes-benz.co.uk.

Power (hp) Torque (Nm @ RPM) 0-62 mph (s) Top speed (mph) OTR (£) Coupé GT Coupé 476 630 @ 1,700-5,000 4.0 189 102,030 GT S Coupé 522 670 @ 1,800-5,000 3.8 193 115,330 GT C Coupé 557 680 @ 1,900-5,500 3.7 197 130,530 GT R Coupé 585 700 @ 1,900-5,500 3.6 198 144,530 Roadster GT Roadster 476 630 @ 1,700-5,000 4.0 188 113,430 GT S Roadster 522 670 @ 1,800-5,000 3.8 192 126,730 GT C Roadster 557 680 @ 1,900-5,500 3.7 196 141,930

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.