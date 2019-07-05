Order books now open for the all-new Kia XCeed

Following the reveal of the all-new Kia XCeed last month, Kia is today releasing pricing and specifications of the fourth member of the Ceed range. Order books are now open for the Kia XCeed, with the first cars set to arrive in UK showrooms in September 2019.

The all-new Kia XCeed adds a Compact Utility Vehicle to the Ceed range, a body style that is increasing in popularity, and one that bridges the gap between the traditional hatchback and SUV body styles. It has a higher ground clearance, is 85mm longer and 43mm taller than the Ceed hatchback, however, with its sloping roofline it sits lower than an SUV, giving the Kia XCeed a dynamic and more distinctive look.

The exterior of the Kia XCeed shares only the front door panels with the Ceed hatchback. Face-on, there is a distinct difference between the two models, helped by the longer, taller, sportier bonnet, new dual blade front grille, satin chrome garnish, revised bumper and new LED headlamps. Changes at the rear of the car include a new dynamic bumper, diffuser and new LED lights. The rear proportions give the Kia XCeed a muscular stance on the road. The Kia XCeed also benefits from SUV styling in the form of black wheel arch trims along with unique 16- or 18-inch alloy wheels.

Cutting edge connectivity

At the heart of the Kia XCeed’s dashboard is Kia’s new 10.25-inch TFT LCD widescreen system, featuring the new UVO CONNECT telematics system. It is featured as standard on ‘3’ and ‘First Edition’ grades. New functions include a split screen mode, home screen customisation, Bluetooth® multi-connection and user profiles. UVO CONNECT puts a raft of information at owners’ fingertips, including live traffic, weather, and parking availability. The system can also be accessed via a UVO smartphone app, providing remote access to a range of vehicle functions, including at-a-glance overview of key elements of the car, including doors and locks. The last known location of the vehicle can be viewed, and a monthly summary of the car’s usage. Diagnosis alerts are shared with the smartphone user, keeping them informed of the current status of the car, with notifications automatically sent whenever an event is detected in the car.

Generously equipped model range

The Kia XCeed will be available with Kia’s trademark, easy to understand line-up of ‘2’, ‘3’ and flagship ‘First Edition’ models, with both petrol and diesel engines on offer. A seven-speed DCT automatic transmission is available with the 1.4 T-GDi 138bhp engine.

Grade ‘2’ models are comprehensively kitted out with 16-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, a rear spoiler, a gloss black mesh front grille with satin chrome surround, satin chrome beltline and LED bi-functional headlights, front projection fog lamps, LED daytime running lights and LED rear lights and rear fog lamps. The eight-inch touchscreen features Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM compatibility, together with a reversing camera system. Other equipment includes a leather trimmed steering wheel and gearshift, black premium cloth upholstery, automatic lighting control, electric front and rear windows with front auto up and down functionality, keyless entry, manual air conditioning and cruise control. Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) are both included, with pedestrian detection functionality available as part of the optional Advanced Driving Assistance Pack.

Move up to level ‘3’ and there’s 18-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, electric and heated, wide, folding door mirrors with side repeater and a window defogger. Step inside and there’s the new 10.25-inch navigation system with telematics, black cloth and part faux leather seat upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, an electric park brake and rear auto up and down functionality for the electric windows, as well as a smart key and button start. The centre console features a sliding storage box for extra versatility and pedestrian detection is added to the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) system on manual models and is an optional extra for DCT versions.

The top-of-the-range ‘First Edition’ models are fitted with a panoramic sunroof, a dark chrome mesh radiator grille with satin chrome frame and black gloss mirror caps. On the safety front there’s Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection, Smart Cruise Control on DCT versions, Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Intelligent Speed Limit warning and a high line Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with tyre pressure display. Cloth and part faux leather seat upholstery with exclusive yellow detailing makes a cutting dash, with a power operated driver’s seat with memory and lumbar support. The instruments are upgraded to a 12.3-inch TFT supervision cluster display, there’s a smart power tailgate, JBL® premium sound system, wireless phone charger, aluminium pedals and 40:20:40 split folding rear seats.

The ‘2’ and ‘3’ grade models are available with a choice of six exterior colours and the ‘First Edition’ is finished in a choice of two hues, matched to a contrasting interior. ‘First Edition’ versions benefit from Premium paint as standard (normally charged at £570), including the brand new and exclusive Quantum Yellow.

Warranty and after-care

In keeping with every Kia, the all-new Kia XCeed comes with the company’s unique-in-the-UK seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, subject to certain wear and tear conditions. The warranty is fully transferable should the car be sold before the time or mileage limits have been reached.

The Kia XCeed is available with ‘Kia Care’ service plans, which have been developed to provide customers with a wide range of service plan options for any Kia model within the first seven years of the vehicle’s life – matching its industry-leading seven-year warranty.

The service plans include a comprehensive range of options including the original, traditional, first three and five services, but in addition a customer can now purchase services up to and including the seventh service which matches the full length of the warranty. The plans are available for all Kia owners and can be purchased at any point of ownership for cars up to five years old.

SOURCE: Kia