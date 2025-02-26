Orange County Transportation Authority awards contract for 50 zero-emission buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer

NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in zero-emission electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), today announced a contract from the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for 50 New Flyer zero-emission buses

NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in zero-emission electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), today announced a contract from the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for 50 New Flyer zero-emission buses.

The order consists of 40 Xcelsior CHARGE FC™ 40-foot hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses and 10 Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ 40-foot battery-electric buses. The units were added to NFI’s Q4 2024 backlog and are supported by a combination of Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and local funding.

OCTA plays a vital role in keeping Orange County moving, managing key transportation infrastructure for 3.2 million residents across 34 cities. The agency delivers more than 33 million passenger trips per year, providing safe, reliable, and innovative transit solutions across California’s third-largest county.

OCTA first launched a hydrogen fuel cell-electric pilot program in 2020 and a battery-electric pilot in 2022 – both powered by New Flyer buses. As part of this initiative, OCTA constructed the largest hydrogen fueling station for transit buses in the United States, demonstrating a strong commitment to next-generation technology.

“OCTA’s investment in advanced, high-performance transportation is a win for both Orange County and U.S. bus manufacturing,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “Our partnership of nearly 35 years reflects New Flyer’s ability to deliver reliable, cost-effective and clean transit solutions that support economic growth, job creation, and energy efficiency for communities like Orange County.”

New Flyer’s technology is delivering real-world results for communities that value responsible investment and innovation. NFI is an industry leader in clean transportation, with zero-emission vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 150 cities across six countries. With over 220 million electric vehicle miles completed.

SOURCE: NFI