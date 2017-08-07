Oracle makes transportation more efficient with HERE

The Open Location Platform from HERE Technologies is integrated in the latest version of Oracle Transportation Management Cloud, helping companies to be more efficient in their fleet and logistics operations. HERE has been powering Oracle products for more than 15 years with fundamental location-related functionalities such as mapping, geocoding and truck routing.

The new release of the Oracle Transportation Management Cloud now leverages the HERE Open Location Platform in a powerful new interface, further increasing end-user productivity. One of the new functionalities enabled by HERE allows for planners and dispatchers to visualize the logistics plan and to adjust shipments directly on a map, moving order releases to a shipment, adding or changing shipment stops, all with intuitive drag-and-drop functionality. Users can thus be in complete control and immediately visualize the impact of shipment decisions on logistic plans, making more cost-effective decisions even for ad hoc changes.

Derek Gittoes, Vice President of Supply Chain Management Product Strategy, Oracle, said: “HERE is a recognized leader for high-quality maps and location technology. Its global reach and flexible APIs enable us to provide Oracle Transportation Management Cloud customers a location-enabled solution that helps them to be more efficient and productive.”

Roy Kolstad, Vice President Internet of Things Sales, Americas at HERE, said: “The understanding of location is a critical component for all aspects of transportation management. It helps organizations manage their logistic network in the best possible way to save time and costs. As a long-term Oracle partner, we will continue working together to further optimize transportation-related processes and operations.”

Oracle Transportation Management Cloud supports all aspects of planning, execution and freight payment, allowing both shippers and logistics service providers to minimize cost, optimize service levels and create flexible business process automation within their global transportation and logistics networks.

