Optimal pedestrian protection: an important aspect of vehicle development at ŠKODA AUTO

ŠKODA prioritises active and passive safety across all models

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists need extra protection on the road, which is why in all stages of vehicle development, ŠKODA AUTO pays particular attention to pedestrian protection.

“The safety of pedestrians and people on two wheels is always a priority when developing a new ŠKODA model. This starts with the vehicle design and includes comprehensive test procedures as well as modern driver assistance systems that prevent an accident from happening in the first place.” Radek Urbiš, Head of Vehicle Safety Development at ŠKODA AUTO

Current ŠKODA models’ high standard of pedestrian protection is underlined by the results in the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), the reference test for crash safety. Both the new FABIA and the electric ENYAQ iV were named best-in-class vehicles for the 2021 test year.

During the development phase of a new ŠKODA model, over 200 different pedestrian safety tests are carried out. The physical tests performed at the Aurel CZ laboratory focus on the areas of the human body that are most vulnerable in the event of an accident. The prescribed tests with these so-called ‘impactors’ include simulating an accident involving the head of an adult or child hitting the bonnet or windscreen, and a test body’s thigh colliding with the bonnet and the lower leg hitting the front bumper.

All new ŠKODA models are designed with maximum pedestrian protection in mind. This means, for example, that there must be sufficient space between components such as the engine, shock absorbers, bonnet hinge, bonnet lock and the windscreen wiper axles to cushion a possible impact through deformation of the bonnet. The front edge of the bonnet is also shaped to optimise safety. It has no sharp edges or non-essential hard structures. Pedestrian protection is also enhanced thanks to an energy-absorbing material fitted in front of the bumper’s steel reinforcement.

In addition, assistance systems are available for ŠKODA models that actively support the driver in preventing collisions with pedestrians or cyclists. These include Front Assist with anticipatory pedestrian and cyclist protection as well as Collision Avoidance Assist, which enables controlled avoidance. In addition, Exit Warning alerts the driver and passengers to vehicles, cyclists or motorcyclists approaching from behind when a door is opened.

SOURCE: ŠKODA