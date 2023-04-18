Opoczno to invest in its first Solaris e-buses

On 18 April, representatives from the Opoczno local authority signed a contract with Solaris to supply 12 e-buses along with the charging infrastructure

On 18 April, representatives from the Opoczno local authority signed a contract with Solaris to supply 12 e-buses along with the charging infrastructure. The zero-emission 9- and 12-metre Urbino electric vehicles will hit the streets of the town of Opoczno in 2024. This is the first ever order from this town to be completed by the bus maker. The value of the contract is over PLN 36 million gross.

“The signing of the contract for 12 state-of-the-art electric buses, taking place today, is an event of enormous importance for us. We are delighted that Opoczno has decided to start collaborating with us, becoming yet another city on the map of zero-emission Solaris buses. E-mobility is, no doubt, the future of transport, and the zero-emission buses that will soon join the local fleet will bring numerous tangible benefits to the town’s residents”, underscored Jakub Zakrzewski, Sales Director for Northern Poland at Solaris Bus & Coach.

The new buses will be powered by modern High Energy batteries with a total capacity of 280 kWh in the 9-metre vehicles, and 420 kWh in the 12-metre units. The batteries will be charged conventionally via a plug-in connection. Smooth operation of the buses will be ensured by an electric central traction motor.

The comfortable interior of the Urbino electric vehicles, equipped with fully automated air-conditioning for the whole vehicle, will offer space for at least 55 people in the case of the shorter buses, and at least 70 passengers in the 12-metre vehicles. The buses will also feature a variety of amenities and modern solutions such as an automatic passenger counting system and thermal pre-conditioning during charging. The latter will allow the driving range to be increased as well as shorten the time needed between starting the bus and reaching the optimal temperature for passenger transport inside.

Solaris is a European leader in e-mobility. Over 600 e-buses made by Solaris already ply the streets in 53 Polish towns and cities. The Urbino 12 electric bus is one of the most popular and best-selling models in the manufacturer’s zero-emission range. This is precisely the model with which carriers often embark on their adventure with e-mobility. As for the Urbino 9 LE electric bus, it was launched one and a half years ago. The tremendous possibilities to flexibly adjust the vehicle to the varied requirements of carriers makes this compact model increasingly popular.

