OPmobility adopts PLM from Siemens Xcelerator to optimize product design process

OPmobility, a world leader in sustainable mobility, is adopting Teamcenter X, the cloud-enabled Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio

Siemens announced today that OPmobility is partnering with Siemens to adopt its Teamcenter® X Product Lifecycle Management software. OPmobility’s increasingly complex products now include electronics and software, to create intelligent exterior and complex lighting systems, as well as energy storage systems, which include battery and hydrogen electrification solutions in addition to fuel tanks.

To further improve the efficiency and scalability of its product development process across its 40 R&D centers around the world, and optimize collaboration between its product development teams, OPmobility has chosen to partner with Siemens and implement Teamcenter as its product lifecycle management backbone.

“In a world where making mobility safer and more sustainable is key, we bring together technology and industry skills to deliver innovative solutions.

Partnering with Siemens Digital Industries Software to adopt a single standardized PLM solution across our worldwide R&D network will significantly improve our efficiency and performance, and accelerate time-to-market, which will benefit OPmobility’s products and customers. This partnership illustrates our capacity to embrace new innovative solutions to be at the forefront of progress in this sector”, said Félicie Burelle, Managing Director, OPmobility.

The decision was driven by OPmobility’s push to improve end-to-end digital continuity, capacity to reduce low value-added tasks, SaaS operations, as well as the ability to benefit regularly from new capabilities in Teamcenter X, including Artificial Intelligence.

“The automotive industry faces unprecedented challenges in product complexity, lead-time pressures, and new technology adoption. We are proud that OPmobility selected Siemens Xcelerator to achieve its ambitious digital transformation goals through comprehensive lifecycle management in this environment,” said Cedrik Neike, CEO of Digital Industries and Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG. ” By implementing our scalable Teamcenter X solution across their global R&D centers, OPmobility will boost efficiency and drive innovation. This partnership exemplifies pioneering spirit in the automotive sector transitioning from legacy systems to SaaS-focused PLM solutions.”

SOURCE: Siemens