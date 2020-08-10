Openreach goes electric with Vauxhall Vivaro-e and Corsa-e

One of the UK’s largest fleet operators, Openreach, has placed an order of 270 fully electric Vivaro-e vans and 9 Corsa-e cars.

With around 27,000 vehicles, Openreach operates one of the UK’s largest fleets, and has run diesel versions of the Vauxhall vans for the past 15 years. This comes shortly after The UK Electric Fleets Coalition, of which Openreach is a founding member, released its policy asks to the Government, asking for a target to be set for 100% of new car and van sales to be fully electric by 2030 (with exceptions for the small number of vehicles where this may not be possible).

The Vauxhall Vivaro-e is available with two battery options, with the 50kW unit achieving 143-miles of range under WLTP testing, while the 75kW unit extends the operational range to 205 miles. Supporting 100kW rapid charging, an 80% takes 30 and 45 minutes respectively. The zero-emissions Vivaro-e also comes with a payload of up to 1,226kg and can tow up to 1,000kg.

The Vauxhall Corsa-e combines the latest electric vehicle technology and convenience features. The 50kWh battery provides a zero-emissions range of up to 209 miles from a single charge and supports up to 100kW rapid charging technology – allowing for an 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes.

Both vehicles come with a reassuring eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty matched by eight years of Roadside Assistance cover from Vauxhall.

Clive Selley, Openreach CEO said: “Openreach is leading the charge on the transition to electric vehicles. Our order today is an important first step as we begin to move our fleet, the second largest commercial fleet in the UK, to being fully electric.”

James Taylor, General Sales Director of Vauxhall, said: “Our electric vehicles help achieve significant cost savings from day one, and equally as important have no compromise in capability. Having one of the UK’s largest fleet operators choosing our electric vehicles shows just how confident they are in our product. We are very happy to continue our partnership with Openreach, transforming their nationwide fleet with our new electric vehicles.”

Explaining the choice behind the Vauxhall Corsa-e, Chris Mullings, Operating licence & vehicle compliance manager, at Openreach, said: “Although, the Corsa-e is a compact car, it is surprisingly roomy, incredibly easy to drive and comfortable on both short and long journeys. The range is very good and with its DC charging capability it provides additional rapid charging options if ever needed.”

SOURCE: Vauxhall