Opening after expansion at MAN plant in Krakow

Three-shift production running at top speed

Just 16 months after laying the foundation stone, MAN has successfully completed the expansion of its plant in Krakow. Truck production is running in three shifts and will continue to ramp up until the end of the year. MAN invested around 200 million euros in the expansion of the Polish production site. The plant was enlarged by about a third of its area and now covers 41 hectares – as much as almost 60 football pitches. Previously, only heavy-duty trucks were manufactured here, but in future the site will also take over the perimeters of the light and medium-duty series. After the conversion, about 300 vehicles and cabs can now come off the assembly line in Krakow every day in three-shift operation, which is roughly three times the previous capacity. In addition, a new pellet heating plant was built, which contributes to the planned CO2-neutrality of the site.

At the opening ceremony attended by political representatives and other invited guests, Alexander Vlaskamp, Chairman of the Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE, said: “The plant expansion is a key building block in MAN’s transformation. We have fundamentally restructured our manufacturing network. This makes us much more competitive in these challenging times.”

With the approximately 1,500 new jobs created, there are now about three times as many employees at the site as before the conversion, a total of over 2,600 employees. This means that 15 years after its opening, the youngest plant in the truck production network can continue its success story as an efficient manufacturing location and top employer.

“Krakow is a highly efficient and highly qualified location. Around two thirds of all MAN trucks and truck cabs are assembled here in top quality. In addition, with the modified trucks we offer vehicles individually adapted to the needs of our customers,” says MAN production board member Michael Kobriger.

As part of the expansion, a 32,000 square metre hall for cab production and a 10,000 square metre hall for the Truck Modification Centre and final assembly were newly built. The essential certifications and acceptances were successfully completed. The intensive training of the new employees on equipment and with tools took place at the Munich plant and ensures uniform standards within the production network.

With the takeover of the light and medium series, the MAN plant in Krakow is still able to offer the complete truck range in the highest quality. For the heavy range, Krakow also acts as a volume balancing plant for the main plant in Munich, where space is needed for mixed production of conventional and battery-electric trucks. Munich is currently in the middle of a conversion for electrification. Series production of the first MAN eTruck will start there as early as next year. Krakow and Munich are thus the strong partner duo in the truck alliance.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus