OpenGMSL™ Association announces formation to revolutionize the future of in-vehicle connectivity

Championed by Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Aptiv PLC, Coilcraft, Inc., Core Microelectronics, DENSO CORPORATION, Ethernovia, Inc., Geely Holding Group, GlobalFoundries, Granite River Labs, indie Semiconductor, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Hyundai Mobis, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, NOFFZ Technologies, OMNIVISION, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz, Rosenberger Group, Teledyne LeCroy, TDK Corporation, TZ Electronic Systems GmbH and Würth Elektronik, the OpenGMSL Association welcomes broad industry participation across the automotive ecosystem

A leading automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tier 1 suppliers, semiconductor manufacturers and ecosystem partners today announced the formation of the OpenGMSL Association, an initiative bringing together industry leaders to transform SerDes transmission of video and/or high-speed data as an open, worldwide standard across the automotive ecosystem.

The demands of modern automotive systems — from ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to infotainment and autonomous driving — are growing rapidly. ADAS vision systems heavily rely on high-quality video data to make critical, real-time decisions that improve driver safety and reduce accidents. Meanwhile, touchscreen infotainment systems demand high-speed, low-latency connectivity to deliver seamless, immersive user experiences. These factors are driving up development costs for new vehicles, complicating integration, stifling innovation, and ultimately slowing advancements in safety.

Introducing the OpenGMSL Standard

With the launch of OpenGMSL Association, participation in a worldwide standard allows for innovation in autonomous driving, ADAS, and infotainment, among other applications. OEMs and suppliers can thereby accelerate time to market using solutions that operate efficiently together, thus lowering operational costs.

OpenGMSL’s standard is based on ADI’s industry-leading, road-proven Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) technology. Paul Fernando, President of OpenGMSL Association, shared, “With over 1 billion GMSL ICs shipped and adoption by more than 25 global OEMs and 50 Tier-1 suppliers, GMSL is one of the most mature and road-proven high-speed video link technologies in the automotive industry. OpenGMSL builds on this strong foundation to accelerate innovation across autonomous driving, ADAS, and next-gen infotainment — growing an already thriving ecosystem into an open, collaborative future.”

OpenGMSL Association is a non-profit entity with its own independent board of directors and encourages global participation. Products developed using the standard will require mandatory compliance testing to ensure seamless, multi-vendor interoperability.

Supporting Quotes

“As a leading provider of precision sensing, edge processing, software and robust connectivity in the a utomotive industry, ADI is dedicated to better positioning our automotive OEMs to drive innovation for their customers while easing the burden of complexity. We are incredibly proud of our industry-leading GMSL technology and are eager to collaborate with our fellow association members on an industry standard that will strengthen the entire ecosystem.” – Yasmine King, Corporate Vice President and Head of the Automotive Business Unit, ADI

utomotive industry, ADI is dedicated to better positioning our automotive OEMs to drive innovation for their customers while easing the burden of complexity. We are incredibly proud of our industry-leading GMSL technology and are eager to collaborate with our fellow association members on an industry standard that will strengthen the entire ecosystem.” – Yasmine King, Corporate Vice President and Head of the Automotive Business Unit, ADI “GRL is proud to join the OpenGMSL Organization as a Promoter and Board Member. This open standard will strengthen the Connected and Autonomous Vehicle (CAV) ecosystem by enabling faster technology adoption and accelerating the global deployment of connected and autonomous cars. With its extensive expertise in automotive technology validation and automation, GRL is well-positioned to ensure high-quality service and reliability for OpenGMSL, supporting leading players in the autonomous vehicle market.” – Vamshi Kandalla, Chief Executive Officer of GRL Solutions, Granite River Labs

“GlobalFoundries is proud to partner with the OpenGMSL Association to accelerate the development of essential SerDes technology for modern and next-gen automotive applications with our best-in-class, automotive-grade platforms and a resilient global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Building on our silicon-proven process technologies like 22FDX, 12LP+ and 40LP that deliver exceptional performance, power efficiency and integration for mixed-signal ICs, the solutions developed by this new initiative will address the need for high-speed, low-latency chips to support the real-time sensing functions and immersive user experiences that are revolutionizing in-vehicle connectivity.” – Sudipto Bose, Vice President, Automotive End Market, GlobalFoundries

“Our company has leveraged GMSL technology in our vehicles for many years. We’re excited to see Analog Devices Inc take the initiative to standardize GMSL through the formation of the OpenGMSL Association.” – HH Lee, R&D Leader, Hyundai Mobis

“Indie Semiconductor is empowering the automotive revolution by developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient semiconductor solutions for ADAS and in-cabin user experience applications. As automotive architectures evolve to meet the growing demands of in-vehicle communication, networking and data transfer, it is critical that the industry has access to open global standards such as OpenGMSL to enable ecosystem-led innovation.” – Fred Jarrar, Vice President and General Manager Power and ASIC Business Unit, indie Semiconductor

“Keysight’s active participation in the OpenGMSL Association underscores our commitment to advancing in-vehicle connectivity. Our leadership in test and validation, coupled with our comprehensive compliance applications and early validation work enable us to empower OpenGMSL members to accelerate the development and deployment of interoperable and reliable automotive systems. By ensuring robust device compliance and fostering a mature test ecosystem, we aim to accelerate the maturity of the entire test ecosystem, driving innovation and enhancing safety across the automotive industry.” – Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager of Automotive & Energy Solutions, Keysight Technologies

“R&S is looking forward to contributing to the planned OpenGMSL Association. By joining the OpenGMSL Association, we aim to leverage our test and measurement expertise to support the development of a standardized, open ecosystem for in-vehicle connectivity.” – Juergen Meyer, Vice President Market Segment Automotive, Rohde & Schwarz

“Teledyne LeCroy has been supporting in-vehicle network test and development with our oscilloscopes for more than 20 years. We currently support more than 30 standards used in vehicles, ranging from kb/s to Gb/s, and are pleased now collaborate with others and continue supporting GMSL as a founding member of OpenGMSL.” – Ken Johnson, Director of Marketing, Teledyne LeCroy

SOURCE: OpenGMSL