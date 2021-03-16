Openbay mobile and web platforms set the benchmark for convenient automotive repair and service

Openbay, Inc. the leading and award-winning e-commerce automotive service marketplace and SaaS company for the automotive service industry, today set the industry benchmark with the launch of a new iOS mobile app and web application for its marketplace. This anticipated release by vehicle owners and automotive service centers elevates the popular online destination for automotive repair and maintenance services by delivering on convenience, personalization, speed, upfront price estimates, and contactless payment processing.

The only nationwide automotive services marketplace on the Apple App Store, the new Openbay iOS mobile app has been upgraded for better performance and completely redesigned, with fewer steps from receiving upfront service price estimates, to booking, completing, and paying for service right from a mobile phone (online payments). The app is now easier to navigate and sleeker in appearance on today’s Apple iPhones. New features include Apple sign in and payment via Apple Pay. Other improvements include services delivered by mobile mechanics — now showing appointment times at the street address where the service will take place.

With this new release, vehicle owners who download, book and complete a service using the new iOS app will receive $10 off their initial service. Use promo code: NEWAPP. Offer expires May 31, 2021. For new users only. Click here to download.

The Openbay marketplace web app has been completely redesigned to improve the experience for vehicle owners using desktop and mobile browsers. The web app delivers a fast, easy to use, and convenient way to find, book, and pay for automotive services online.

“Openbay experienced strong and record demand throughout the pandemic as consumers went online for automotive services”, said Rob Infantino, founder and CEO of Openbay. “We are now better positioned, aligned and prepared for the new normal in shopping behavior across all customer generation segments [Gen-Z to Millennials, to Gen-X, to Boomers]. Openbay will continue to innovate and position itself to thrive in the post COVID-19 market”.

SOURCE: Openbay