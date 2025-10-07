Open source comes to life: Qorix unveils its first S-CORE based middleware solution at ELIV

Important milestone for software-defined mobility: With its Performance stack crafted by Eclipse S-CORE, Qorix brings executable open-source middleware to real hardware

For the first time, Qorix is bringing key S-CORE components into its Performance stack for embedded hardware. This is an important step toward making open software architectures practical and usable in the automotive sector. The technology will be presented to the public for the first time at ELIV 2025.

Qorix demonstrates the Performance stack crafted by the S-CORE project in action

With the Performance Stack, Qorix is showcasing central middleware functionalities on a high-performance electronic control unit (ECU) for the first time. This offers a concrete preview of the industrial application of S-CORE in mass production. “We are proud to present key S-CORE components on real hardware to the public for the first time. This sends a clear signal to the industry that open-source middleware is practical and ready for real-world applications,” said Dr. Nico Hartmann, Qorix’s CTO.

What is S-CORE?

S-CORE (Safe Open Vehicle Core), an open-source project of the Eclipse Foundation, develops standardized middleware for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Its goal is to bridge the gap between operating systems and vehicle functions. The project focuses on safety-critical, high-performance ECUs and generic software services, such as interprocess communication, orchestration, logging, and data persistence. These basic functions will be implemented uniformly across the industry, allowing automakers and suppliers to focus on their own unique applications.

Qorix: a technology driver and industry partner

Qorix plays two key roles in the Eclipse S-CORE project. First, as a contributor, the company developed the Persistency and Orchestration modules from scratch — essential building blocks for safety and sequence control. At the same time, Qorix qualifies the stack for real customer projects and supplements it with services such as safety documentation and system integration.

These efforts make the Qorix open-source software specifically usable in the automotive sector. With the Qorix Performance Stack, S-CORE becomes executable, safety-compliant middleware, offering clear advantages to automotive manufacturers and suppliers. They can reduce development costs and focus on creating unique features.

