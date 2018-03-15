HERE Open Location Platform going “from strength to strength” – Ovum

New Ovum report ranks HERE Technologies as the world’s most complete location platform

Amsterdam – Following its launch last year, the HERE Open Location Platform (OLP) has developed into a “compelling proposition” and is going “from strength to strength” as it adds a wide variety of data, services and participants, according to a new report published today by Ovum.

The commentary was part of Location Platform Index: Mapping and Navigation H2 17, the most recent edition of an Ovum report that assesses the major vendors in the location platform market.

Ovum said that OLP, a collaborative Big Data analytics platform to accelerate the development of innovative location-centric products, offers a “strong technology foundation on which to build new services.”

HERE Technologies is continuing to expand its platform capabilities. In December, HERE added HERE Tracking, a service for low-energy, high-accuracy real-time tracking of assets indoors and outdoors which Ovum said “should help HERE expand in the enterprise asset management” market. Later this year, HERE will also introduce a built-in marketplace on OLP, enabling participants to exchange and monetize location-centric data.

In the report, Ovum ranks HERE’s overall platform capabilities as the most “complete” in the industry, offering the best location technology, end-user applications and third-party enablers. On this metric, HERE is awarded its highest ever score.

Ovum said HERE’s strong performance in part reflected the company’s progress in enhancing its core map capabilities, noting that its “map update frequency is also accelerating at an impressive level.” HERE blends industrial data capture with large-scale crowdsourcing of data from cars, smartphones and other sensors to ensure rapid map update cycles.

“We’re pleased that Ovum recognizes our global leadership in location technology and our efforts to expand the Open Location Platform,” said Peter Kürpick, Chief Platform Officer at HERE Technologies. “The future of location intelligence is about collaboration and partnerships, and that is why we are developing OLP to serve as a full data ecosystem where everyone can come together to create innovative location services.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.