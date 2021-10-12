Open factory gates at MAN: Virtual look into the research and production sites

Commercial vehicle manufacturer MAN Truck & Bus will inspire visitors with its future technologies under the motto #MANLOVESSCIENCE

Every MAN Truck & Bus product is a perfectly organized team success that can only be achieved through strong cooperation between the individual assembly steps and “just in time” deliveries. Guests at the digital festival can see how a truck is created in the production halls at the Munich site: From body construction, to cab production, to the paint shop through assembly.

MAN Truck & Bus’s engine production in Nuremberg also opens its doors virtually and visitors can get to know the Nuremberg engine plant from the mechanical production to the assembly lines. Since 1897, the plant in the south of the city has been developing and building diesel and gas engines that are used not only in trucks and buses, but also in agricultural, industrial and rail applications, in power generation and cogeneration, and in leisure and commercial shipping.

The MAN plant in Nuremberg is also an innovation center for drive technologies and shows the online guests projects from research and development: from the optimization of diesel technology to battery development and the establishment of production for high-voltage battery systems to research into fuel cells and hydrogen-based combustion engines.

The young talents also participate and give a tour of the training center at the Nuremberg plant. They will show their projects and offer a look at technical apprenticeships.

Two panel discussions round out the program lineup. Round one looks at the challenges of decarbonization and how MAN ensures sustainability in procurement and production.

Round two looks at the importance of corporate culture: How is it possible to maintain a belief in success, generate enthusiasm for new tasks, and establish fundamental values such as diversity, respect, and tolerance?

Founded in 2003, the “Long Night of Science” in Nuremberg, Fürth and Erlangen is Germany’s largest science festival. It takes place every two years, this year as an online format due to the pandemic. MAN Truck & Bus has participated for many years with a comprehensive program that has attracted around 3,000 visitors to the plant on Vogelweiherstrasse each time in recent years.

More information on the “G’scheid schlau” science festival and MAN Truck & Bus’s contribution to the program can be found on the website of www.gscheid-schlau.de.

SOURCE: MAN Truck and Bus