Open day at AVTOVAZ: more than 20 thousand visitors

On the 6th of July, 2019 AVTOVAZ held a traditional Open day. Guests of the event, which was held on the eve of plant’s birthday, were welcomed by Company’s President Yves Caracatzanis, the Governor of the Samara region Dmitry Azarov, the Chairman of the trade Union of the enterprise Sergei Zaitsev.

Tour to industrial sites included a visit to press production, acquaintance with engine production shop, and a visit to the assembly line of cars on the B0 platform. Families of AVTOVAZ employees, residents of Togliatti and Samara region, guests from other regions of Russia and abroad came to see how modern LADA models are produced.

In addition to tour to the plant, the participants of the holiday could take a test drive of LADA cars on the testing track, meet with the pilots of the LADA Sport ROSNEFT team, see the auto rodeo performed by stuntmen of “Togliatti trick”, visit AVTOVAZ museum for free. Animation zones with contests and gifts for visitors of all ages worked on the central site. At the end of the event, the musical group “NA-NA” performed on the main stage. In total more than 20 thousand people became the guests of the festival.

SOURCE: AvtoVAZ