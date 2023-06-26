Opel unveils new iconic ‘Blitz’ emblem

Bold: Sharpened, confident new ‘Blitz’

Today, Opel has revealed a new interpretation of its iconic emblem, the ‘Blitz’, which will feature on production vehicles as early as 2024. It will continue to form a central element of the Opel Compass, one of the main features of the Rüsselsheim-based carmaker’s exciting and critically acclaimed design philosophy, while simultaneously continuing to sit proudly at the centre of the Opel Vizor brand face. The lightning bolt – or ‘Blitz’ in German – is closely associated with electricity and is the ideal emblem to symbolise Opel’s approach to the era of electromobility.

“Our ‘Blitz’ is more relevant than ever before. It not only symbolises our commitment to the democratization of innovation and mobility but also conveys our commitment to becoming a fully electric brand in Europe by 2028. This year, we will already have 15 electrified models in our portfolio and can proudly say that Opel is electric,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

“The ‘Blitz’ is the icon for our Bold and Pure philosophy. The sharpened, confident new ‘Blitz’, intersects the pure supporting ring, giving our iconic emblem a progressive, modern look. It is positioned proudly at the centre of our compass, which is our key graphic design principle. The compass is the backbone of our front, rear and interior design elements,” said Mark Adams, Vice President design.

The German carmaker will gradually roll out the new ‘Blitz’ across its product portfolio in the coming years with the first production vehicle set to sport the new look in 2024. However, Opel CEO Florian Huettl announced that the new emblem will feature prominently this year already. “The IAA Mobility is one of the biggest motor shows in the world and therefore the perfect location to proudly introduce a large, international audience to our new ‘Blitz’. Furthermore, we also have a surprise planned. Visitors of our presence in Munich will be thrilled,” he said.

SOURCE: Stellantis