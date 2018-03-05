Opel records highest sales in Germany since 2008

Opel has its sights firmly set on growth with its X-Family: Energised by the sales of the Mokka X, Grandland X and Crossland X SUVs, Opel sold almost 36,600 passenger cars in Germany in January and February – an increase of around 1,300 vehicles and the best result in this period for a decade.

The Opel Mokka X, Opel Grandland X and Opel Crossland X were sold around 9,740 times in the first two months of the year. Opel once again managed to take first place in the SUV segment in the statistic of the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA).

“This result shows that our model offensive is working. We are better positioned than ever before in the fast-growing SUV segment thanks to our X-Family. We want to and will continue to benefit from this during the further course of the year. 2018 is the first year in which the Mokka X, Crossland X and Grandland X are available for the full 12 months,” said Jürgen Keller, Opel Executive Director Sales, Marketing and Aftersales Germany.

The Opel Mokka X was the first Opel model to carry the X suffix in its name and a true bestseller with its dynamic and muscular design. Mokka X drivers benefit from an elevated seating position and excellent overview – two SUV-typical attributes. The Mokka X is optionally also available with adaptive all-wheel drive.

The Opel Crossland X complements the Opel portfolio in the small SUV segment (SUV B-segment). The all-rounder with its cool looks offers an outstanding mixture of functionality, spaciousness, agility and sporty elegance.

Opel’s SUV offering was completed with the introduction of the compact Opel Grandland X, the Mokka X’s and the Crossland X’s bigger brother, last autumn. Its virtues include: ample space, flexible interior, sporty and dynamic design. Furthermore the Grandland X comes with innovative technologies such as IntelliGrip electronic traction control, Forward Collision Alert with pedestrian detection and Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Drowsiness Alert and 360° camera.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.