Opel Frontera: The flexible family-friendly SUV with plenty of space

Loading capabilities: New Frontera has up to 1,600 litres of cargo volume ready

Efficient, electrified and with space aplenty, the new Opel Frontera is ready for daily adventures. The family-friendly SUV shines not only with its rugged design, clever solutions and affordable prices, but above all with a wide range of applications. Because whether you want to go on vacation or just shopping in bulk, the Frontera, electrified in every variant, is the right companion for all tasks. This is ensured by a pleasantly airy interior and up to around 1,600 litres of cargo volume. From shopping bags to various suitcases to transport boxes, everything that needs to be taken on a long journey fits into the SUV.

At a particularly affordable entry-level price of €23,900 (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany), the Frontera is available as a hybrid with five seats. Customers looking for a fully electric and locally emissions-free option, can choose the Frontera Electric for prices starting at €28,990. With a vehicle length of 4,385 millimetres, a width of 1,849 millimetres (with folded exterior mirrors) and a height of 1,635 millimetres, the Frontera offers plenty of space. The clear design with upright sides and rear window also contributes to this.

Even with the rear seats up, the SUV has 460 litres of cargo volume. When the rear seats, which can be flexibly divided in a 60:40 ratio, are folded down, the capacity expands to up to around 1,600 litres – comparable to the cargo space capacities of the compact class bestseller Opel Astra Sports Tourer. The resulting cargo space length of up to 1,876 millimetres and a width of 937 millimetres can accommodate numerous pieces of luggage or work utensils of various sizes and shapes. Loading from the rear is pleasantly easy via the approximately 77-centimetre-high loading sill.

And if the spacious SUV needs to carry more than 5 people it can also cope with this. In the GS trim, the Frontera can be ordered as a seven-seater for a small surcharge of only €800. The two additional seats in row three can be folded down individually, so that the greatest possible flexibility is retained.

Furthermore, the Frontera has the right solutions in the form of practical accessories for all requirements on longer and shorter distances. The broad portfolio includes roof boxes in different sizes as well as roof racks or transport bags, which further increase the load volume and thus the possible uses of the Frontera and also ensure order, cleanliness and safety during transport.

[1] A vehicle’s values not only depend on the vehicle’s efficient use of fuel, but are also influenced by driving behaviour and other non-technical factors.

SOURCE: Stellantis