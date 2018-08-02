Opel extends petrol engine portfolio for Insignia flagship

Opel has already taken more than 155,000 orders for the Insignia and the brand is now adding the newest version of its 1.6-litre petrol direct injection turbo to the engine range of its flagship model – in combination with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. From now on, the 1.6 Direct Injection Turbo can be ordered on Insignia Grand Sport, Insignia Sports Tourer and Insignia Country Tourer (fuel consumption1 Grand Sport: 8.4-8.0 l/100 km urban, 5.6-5.3 l/100 km extra-urban, 6.6-6.3 l/100 km and 153-145 g/km CO 2 combined; fuel consumption1Sports Tourer: 8.6-8.3 l/100 km urban, 5.6-5.3 l/100 km extra-urban, 6.7-6.6 l/100 km and 154-151 g/km CO 2 combined). Model variants with the automatic gearbox come with the extra comfort and adaptability of FlexRide as standard. The fuel consumption1 of the Insignia Country Tourer 1.6 Direct Injection Turbo is 8.6 l/100 km urban, 5.6 l/100 km extra-urban, 6.7 l/100 km and 156 g/km CO 2 combined.

The lively four-cylinder engine produces peak power of 147 kW/200 hp at 5,500 rpm and develops 280 Nm of torque from 1,650-4,500 rpm. With six-speed manual or automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, the 1.6 Direct Injection Turbo can power the Insignia up to a maximum speed of 235 km/h and enable zero to 100 km/h acceleration in 7.7 seconds.

In order to reduce particulate emissions as much as possible, the 1.6 direct injection petrol engine features a close-coupled Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF) for optimum regeneration (i.e. oxidisation of the particles that accumulate in the filter). The Insignia 1.6 Direct Injection Turbo thus meets the strict Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard, which includes Real Driving Emissions (RDE) measured on public roads and comes into force for all new registrations in September 2019.

The Insignia is extremely attractive for both private as well as fleet customers. Buyers benefit from numerous state-of-the-art technologies such as adaptive cruise control, IntelliLux LED® matrix headlights and AGR ergonomic seats certified by the back-specialists from Aktion Gesunder Rücken e. V. When the Opel flagship goes on sale with the 1.6 Direct Injection Turbo, it will also offer a new generation of Multimedia and Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment systems. These are not only state-of-the-art in terms of functionality, the systems are also stylish and intuitive to use. Customers enjoy a large colour touchscreen, up to eight inches in size, while drivers additionally benefit from a clearly arranged Driver Information Cluster, which can be enhanced by an optional head-up display in combination with the Multimedia Navi Pro.

Prices in Germany start at €35,195 including VAT for the Opel Insignia Grand Sport 1.6 Direct Injection Turbo with six-speed manual transmission.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.