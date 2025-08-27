Opel Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid: A real long-distance hero

With just one tank of fuel: Astra Sports Tourer covers distance of more than 1,200 kilometres

The Opel Astra Sports Tourer is a real all-rounder for work as well as for family and leisure. It shows this with its sporty, elegant design, top technologies and, above all, plenty of flexible space. But all this would only be worth half as much if it were not also extremely efficient and thus economical. The Opel team wanted to know exactly how far the compact class estate with 48-volt technology could drive on a single tank of fuel – and achieved a result that hardly anyone would have thought possible. According to an internal test, the Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid can cover more than 1,200 kilometres under real traffic conditions – without refuelling! This means that the compact class bestseller is a real long-distance hero – just like the Opel Grandland Plug-in-Hybrid which Opel put to the test earlier this year. Both electrified models with the Blitz impressively prove that they are much more than suitable for everyday use.

Efficiency and long-distance wonder: 1,200 kilometres at 4.3 litres per 100 kilometres

A system output of 107 kW (145 hp) and a fuel tank volume of 52 litres – these were the prerequisites that the Opel Astra Sports Tourer had for its long-distance test. Then the Opel test drivers set off on a route of about 106 kilometres, which led from Rüsselsheim via Darmstadt to Worms and back to the Opel headquarters on the left bank of the Rhine. The route, which the Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid completed 11 times over two days without refuelling in between, included a wide variety of road types. The test drivers drove on the motorway as well as on country roads and small village roads. They reached a top speed of 138 km/h, drove through villages at low speeds and had to queue up in the morning commuter and afternoon rush hour traffic as well as at construction sites – often in consumption-intensive stop-and-go mode. Thus, the test took place under everyday conditions as experienced by every driver and as they are also used as a basis for the WLTP cycle. The outside temperature during the test period averaged a pleasant 23 degrees Celsius.

The Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid Opel used was equipped with numerous extras such as an electric sliding glass sunroof – details that increase weight and thus consumption. The final results of the two-day endurance test were all the more astonishing:

The Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid covered a total distance of more than 1,200 kilometres without refuelling.

The average consumption was 4.3 litres of fuel per 100 kilometres – and thus even 0.7 litres per 100 kilometres below the official WLTP figures.

Thanks to the 15.6 kW (21 hp) electric motor and 48-volt battery, the all-electric share of the route covered was just over 28 per cent. Converted into kilometres, the Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid drove around 345 kilometres purely electrically during the test.

All this at an average speed of 61 km/h – including all traffic situations from the motorway to urban stop-and-go traffic.

This makes the Opel Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid the ideal car for all those who want to use the compact class bestseller both as a comfortable and flexible long-distance hero and as a commuter vehicle for the city, in which they can also ‘go with the flow’ in traffic at low speeds locally emissions-free.

VOX auto mobil review: Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid convinces all along the line

However, the editors of the TV magazine VOX auto mobil wanted to know more and subjected the Opel Astra Sports Tourer Hybrid to a test themselves – but not on a fixed ‘circuit’, but on a typical long trip on vacation. So the two testers Alexander Bloch and Martin Dunkelmann made their way from Munich to Sylt – also under realistic everyday conditions. And as can be seen in the VOX auto mobil programme, the Astra Sports Tourer completes the route despite sometimes adverse conditions such as motorway traffic jams. In total, the editors cover 1,154 kilometres across Germany in the compact class estate without refuelling. Even with two people on board (instead of one as in Opel’s internal test drive), the air conditioning switched on and an average speed of 78 km/h, they still achieve a consumption of 4.8 litres per 100 kilometres.

[1] The values of a vehicle depend not only on the efficient use of fuel by the vehicle, but are also influenced by driving behavior and other non-technical factors.

SOURCE: Stellantis