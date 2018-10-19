Opel and Vauxhall brands renew their exclusive 4PL partnership with GEFCO

Renewed trust in GEFCO’s 4PL expertise with Opel/Vauxhall

Opel/Vauxhall is renewing GEFCO’s contract for managing the supply chain for a four-year period starting on January 1, 2019. This demonstrates the strength of the partnership between the two companies and the trust that Groupe PSA has placed in GEFCO. This contract covers all inbound and outbound logistics for Opel/Vauxhall in Europe and Turkey. GEFCO will distribute parts to Opel/Vauxhall assembly plants from supplier sites worldwide. The group will also deliver vehicles to dealers and importers.

“We are very pleased that Opel/Vauxhall continues to recognize GEFCO as a strong partner. GEFCO’s 4PL solutions offer unique expertise in automotive logistics for the company. By managing all Opel/Vauxhall logistics flows in Europe and Turkey, we enable our customer to optimize its supply chain and focus on its core business,” explained Antoine Redier, Executive Vice President 4PL Solutions at GEFCO.

Remi Girardon, Managing Director Manufacturing & Supply Chain of Opel Automobile GmbH commented: “We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with GEFCO. It’s crucial for us to have flexible, innovative and cost-efficient logistic processes that are perfectly integrated in our industrial operations. We are delighted to count on outstanding partners like GEFCO.”

An integrated partnership true to GEFCO’s DNA

To continually align its solutions with Opel/Vauxhall’s needs, GEFCO will strengthen its teams of engineers in the six countries where the company operates in Europe (France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom).

Luc Nadal, GEFCO’s Chief Executive Officer, explains: “Managing all of Groupe PSA’s supply chain solutions puts us in a perfect position to deliver synergies. We can maintain a high level of reliability by bundling the flows of both brands. Our approach is based on building a strong partnership, true to our ‘Infinite Proximity™’ culture and our ‘Partners, unlimited’ brand signature.”

A key challenge: optimizing logistics costs

The GEFCO teams on site are able to draw on their expertise to optimize Opel/Vauxhall’s supply chain and help generate cost savings. To achieve this objective, GEFCO will build on its experience, creativity and ability to effectively use every available resource. The group has been successfully rising to this challenge and intends to further reinforce its cooperation with Opel/Vauxhall in the coming years.

SOURCE: GEFCO