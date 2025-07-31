Onvo’s flagship SUV L90 officially launched, starting at RMB 265,800

Onvo, Nio’s second brand, officially kickstarted the sale of its Smart Large-Space Flagship SUV, the L90, in Hangzhou

Onvo, Nio’s second brand, officially kickstarted the sale of its Smart Large-Space Flagship SUV, the L90, in Hangzhou. The L90 offers two seat layouts: six-seater and seven-seater, with price starting at RMB 265,800, or RMB 179,800 with the battery subscription (BaaS) option. Deliveries of the six-seater version begin on August 1, and the seven-seat version, late September. Celebrity couple Sha Yi and Hu Ke joined the event as special guests and became the L90’s first users.

Featuring a commanding yet elegant exterior and a refined, premium interior, the L90 fully lives up to its positioning as a flagship SUV. Built on technological innovation, it delivers six breakthrough experiences: flagship-level safety, extraordinary space, premium comfort, joyful ride, superior energy efficiency, and all-scenario intelligence, redefining large three-row SUVs.

Flagship-level safety

The L90 offers users comprehensive, high-standard protection. It has passed 62 crash tests that go well beyond industry requirements, including China’s first high-speed, front-and-rear truck collision test in rainy conditions.

The L90 adopts a three-compartment steel-aluminum hybrid body structure, with aluminum alloy and high-strength steel accounting for 84% of the build, and a torsional stiffness as high as 38,150 N·m/Deg. All models come standard with nine airbags, including a 137 L extra-large front passenger fox ear-shaped airbag, a 40 L far-side center airbag, and 2,920 mm ultralong side curtain airbags with a volume of 56 L extending from the first to the third row.

In addition, the L90 boasts 45 industry-leading active and intelligent safety features as standard, including end-to-end autonomous emergency braking (AEB), to prevent accidents. Leveraging the vehicle-battery separation design and Nio’s nationwide battery swapping network, the L90 enjoys round-the-clock battery health monitoring across the vehicle, Power Swap Stations, and the cloud, ensuring “lifetime protection” for every battery.

Extraordinary space

Built on the latest 900V BEV platform with ultra-compact and highly integrated components, the L90 achieves a range of breakthroughs in space design. Measuring 5,145 mm in length with a 3,110 mm wheelbase, it achieves best-in-class spatial efficiency, with up to 81.5% effective longitudinal space and 85.9% effective vertical space at maximum.

The functional rear trunk offers 430 L of usable space even with all three rows of seats occupied. It can fit seven suitcases at once, with a 24-inch in the 106 L sunken compartment and six 20-inch suitcases in the main trunk area. Home to 36 highly integrated designs and 13 patented technologies, the versatile smart power front trunk adds another 240 L of storage space. It can hold either two 20-inch suitcases, one child-size suitcase and a backpack, or a single 30-inch suitcase.

The seven-seat version enables even greater flexibility in space utilization: The second row comes standard with class-leading easy entry function, enabling one-touch fold and glide to deliver an opening as wide as 670 mm, making entry into the rear row and child seat handling easier than ever. With the third row fully flattened, the seats can be transformed into an extra-large bed when paired with a mattress.

Premium comfort

The L90 offers an ultra-comfortable space crafted for every member in the family. It comes standard with power soft-close doors featuring touch-sensitive release and multi-stage closing, ensuring a whisper-quiet experience without disturbing even a sleeping child. To deliver exceptional quietness, the vehicle is equipped with 214 acoustic insulation components, effectively covering 95% of the cabin. This is complemented by the 4.96 mm laminated acoustic glass and top-tier ultra-quiet tires, minimizing and isolating noise from all directions.

In terms of audio performance, Onvo Sound Premium is standard with 23 bespoke speakers crafted with select materials, a powerful 2,048-watt amplifier, and 24 independent audio channels. The system pioneers adaptive sound field technology and an intelligent personalized equalizer, delivering a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos experience, transforming every seat into a perfect, immersive listening position.

Building on Nio’s proprietary seat platform, the L90 boasts seats with a 13-layer comfort structure for gentle softness and lasting support. The model provides a range of seating comfort features as standard, including heated seats throughout, as well as ventilation and massage functions for the first and second rows. Both six- and seven-seat versions come standard with ultra-wide seats offering cloud-like comfort. In the six-seat version, the second-row backrests measure a generous 535 mm in width, while the cushions are 520 mm wide. The Zero-Gravity Seat supports reclining with just one touch, evenly distributing pressure on the backrest and cushion for enhanced comfort. The seven-seat configuration offers spacious, supportive second-row seats, with the center one easily converting into a 285 mm-wide armrest for added relaxation on long journeys.

Joyful ride

The L90 proudly brings you an enjoyable drive and ride, free of motion sickness and bumpiness. Adopting a lightweight design, the model weighs just 2,250 kg. Featuring front double-wishbone, rear five-link suspensions integrating the damper and spring, and staggered ultra-wide tires (255 mm in the front and 275 mm in the rear), it offers superior handling.

The L90 comes standard with Nio’s flagship 340 kW permanent magnet synchronous motor in the rear, which excels both at performance and efficiency, taking only 5.9 s to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. And the all-wheel-drive version delivers a power output of 440 kW and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. Paired with an air suspension with 100 mm super long travel and multi-terrain driving modes, the L90 handles rain, snow, mud, and sand with confidence.

The model is equipped with the flagship-level Cloud Comfort Smart Chassis as standard, delivering class-leading vibration isolation and body roll control. Sharing Nio’s core technologies, the L90 features 4D Smart Suspension and Intelligent Smooth Stop (ISS) functions for a truly refined ride experience. Stable and composed, the model ensures not only confident handling for the person behind the driving wheel, but also a smooth, sway-free experience for the whole family.

Superior energy efficiency

The L90 guarantees a worry-free travel with its outstanding power efficiency as a large-size SUV. Based on Nio’s decade-long technological innovation in electrification and nationwide charging and battery swapping network in China, the model redefines travel experience in a large three-row battery electric SUV.

With 107 aerodynamic optimizations, it achieves a drag coefficient of just 0.25. While the custom ultra-low rolling resistance tires strike a subtle balance between performance and energy efficiency, the third-generation thermal management system makes possible energy consumption comparable to a 0.75 kW household AC unit. With E-fuse applied across the car, it achieves a precise power control, consuming as low as 14.5 kWh per 100 km, leading the segment.

The L90 comes standard with an 85 kWh long-range battery, delivering up to 605 km of CLTC range. Together with Nio’s expansive power network across China, it makes long journeys truly worry-free.

All-scenario intelligence

The Onvo L90 features SkyOS, China’s only full-domain vehicle operating system built on the next-generation digital architecture, along with AI-powered experiences that enhance every aspect of family mobility. With the Onvo NT.Coconut Smart System, the L90 delivers an intuitive and iterative smart experience that is easy for the whole family to use and reliable for ten years to come.

With a vision to “Relieve Stress, Reduce Accidents,” Onvo Smart Driving (OSD), built upon Nio’s expertise in smart driving data and algorithms, has accompanied users across more than 100 million kilometers, easing driving stress for over 1.2 million hours. This year, all Onvo models will switch to the smart driving solution based on the end-to-end foundation model, achieving simpler driving, easier parking, and enhanced safety.

Inside, all four displays adopt the automotive-grade standards, with high clarity, anti-glare, shatter resistance, scratch protection, and fingerprint resistance. Moreover, the 17.2-inch 3K center display and the 17.3-inch 3K roof-mounted entertainment display are both certified for low blue light, helping protect your eyes.

Xiao Le, Onvo users’ loveable AI companion, now supports over 1,630 voice commands. It can remember 20 different occupants and their preferences, and suggest cabin settings based on both in-cabin and external conditions, bringing greater peace of mind and more enjoyment to the whole family.

Onvo L90 Six-Seater Version

Pro: RMB 265,800 and RMB 179,800 with BaaS

Max: RMB 279,800, and RMB 193,800 with BaaS

Ultra: RMB 299,800, and RMB 213,800 with BaaS

Onvo L90 Seven-Seater Version

Pro: RMB 271,800, and RMB 185,800 with BaaS

Max: RMB 285,800, and RMB 199,800 with BaaS

Ultra: RMB 299,800, and RMB 213,800 with BaaS

The Onvo L90 offers a wide range of personalized options, including five body colors: Ridge Brown, Stellar Silver, Sunrise Gold, Mountain Black, and Snowcap White; as well as three interior themes: Cloud Mist Beige, Radiant Night Black, and Banyan Cinnamon. Wheel and tire choices include 20-inch aero wheels with Goodyear noise-reducing tires, 21-inch five-spoke wheels and multi-spoke wheels, both paired with Michelin noise-reducing tires. Additional features such as power side steps and over 70 accessories offer exceptional flexibility for families of all needs.

User deliveries for the Onvo L90 will begin on August 1, 2025. Users who place a production order before September 1, 2025 will enjoy a launch package worth over RMB 30,000, which includes 40% off vouchers for optional upgrades such as body colors, wheels, and power side steps (valued up to RMB 11,200), free use of Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) for five years (valued at RMB 19,200), six soft pillows (valued RMB 1,028), and exclusive First Edition badging.

Founder, Chairman, and CEO, said: “Nio’s decade-long investment in the charging and swapping network and technological innovation has effectively addressed critical experience pain points around space and driving range of large three-row SUVs. The Onvo L90 is a truly segment-defining large three-row SUV for family.”

SOURCE: Nio