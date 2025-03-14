Ontario’s York Region Transit signs contract for 170 buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer

NFIGroup Inc. (NFI) a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer, subsidiary New Flyer Industries Canada ULC (New Flyer), today announced it has been awarded a significant contract with York Region Transit (YRT) for 170 Xcelsior® clean-diesel transit buses (268 equivalents units or EUs)

NFIGroup Inc. (NFI) a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer, subsidiary New Flyer Industries Canada ULC (New Flyer), today announced it has been awarded a significant contract with York Region Transit (YRT) for 170 Xcelsior® clean-diesel transit buses (268 equivalents units or EUs). This contract strengthens New Flyer’s position as a premier provider of sustainable mobility solutions and is part of NFI’s Q4 2024 backlog.

The order includes 72 Xcelsior clean-diesel 40-foot buses (72 EUs) and 98 Xcelsior clean-diesel 60-foot buses (196 EUs). These state-of-the-art buses will be delivered over the next three years and, in combination with the agency’s previous 2023 purchase of 75 Xcelsior CHARGE NG® battery-electric buses, will enhance YRT’s service on both regular routes and the York Viva Bus Rapid Transit (vivaNext) rapid ways.

YRT’s 535-vehicle fleet is one of the largest bus fleets in Ontario serving a population of more than 1.2 million people. With a robust transit network that connects all nine municipalities in the York Region, as well as the city of Toronto and the Peel and Durham regions, YRT plays a crucial role in regional mobility.

“New Flyer’s Xcelsior clean-diesel buses lead to improved efficiency and lower operating costs, and the new fleet is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing YRT’s vital mission of connecting communities across the York region,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “Additionally, the buses will ensure a quiet, clean, and comfortable ride for commuters throughout the Greater Toronto Area.”

Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through its mobility solution ecosystem, which includes buses and coaches; infrastructure; parts and service; technology; workforce development and training; and vehicle financing. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening in late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 470 interactive events, welcoming 10,600 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

