onsemi to showcase intelligent solutions at CES 2023

See the latest innovations for industrial and automotive at the onsemi demo suite

onsemi, a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced it will demo the company’s latest innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) – the center stage for the word’s latest and greatest technology innovations – at the Murano suite 3302, at the Venetian Expo. onsemi will show cutting-edge technologies for automotive, industrial automation, cloud power, and medical markets, particularly applications for electric vehicles (EV), advanced safety, factory automation, and energy infrastructure.

onsemi’s end-to-end silicon carbide (SiC) supply chain – from volume boule growth to best-in-class integrated modules, discrete package solutions and applications will lead the displays. These include traction inverters, onboard charging and electric vehicle charging. Because of the company’s vertical integration, OEMs can expect expertise in SiC technology and supply assurance.

On the automotive side, the spotlight is on intelligent sensing solutions with high-performance image sensors for ultra-high dynamic range and flicker LED mitigation, viewing and sensing applications, and advanced motorcycle safety. onsemi’s industry-leading, low-power consumption RSL10, a Bluetooth® Low Energy enabled microcontroller, is featured in a tire monitoring system from a leading manufacturer of high-tech performance tires. These technologies contribute to making vehicles safer on the road.

onsemi will also showcase various innovative industrial solutions such as an industry-leading fully autonomous robot. Alongside the robot, there will be next-generation imaging technologies, including indirect Time of Flight (iToF), wake-on-motion, and smart region of interest (ROI).

Visit the company’s demo suite (Murano 3302) at the Venetian Expo from January 5 to 8, 2023, to experience the intelligent power and sensing technologies onsemi offers. Contact sales support to discuss onsemi’s solutions or schedule an in-person meeting.

SOURCE: onsemi