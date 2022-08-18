Online launch of the Solaris Urbino 18 hydrogen bus on 14 September

Solaris will soon unveil its articulated hydrogen-fuelled Urbino 18 hydrogen bus

Solaris will soon unveil its articulated hydrogen-fuelled Urbino 18 hydrogen bus. Its world première takes place on 14 September. It will be preceded by the international e-mobility conference #SolarisTalks 2022. Both events can be followed online.

Even more clean kilometres – this is the idea behind the creation of an 18-metre hydrogen-powered vehicle. The official presentation of the Urbino 18 hydrogen bus is planned for 14 September at noon. The launch will be preceded by the #SolarisTalks 2022 conference to begin at 9.00 am. Both events will be live streamed on www.solarisbus.com. Prior registration is not required.

The Urbino 18 hydrogen bus is an articulated vehicle with hydrogen as the main power source. With the model the manufacturer is responding to the growing market demand for vehicles powered with this technology. This also reflects the commitment of Solaris in the development of zero-emission technologies and its willingness to provide its clients with the widest possible range of environmentally friendly vehicles.

As with the shorter version, a cutting-edge fuel cell is the heart of the Urbino 18 hydrogen bus and acts as a miniature hydrogen power plant on board the vehicle. Thanks to the technology applied and an increased number of new, light hydrogen tanks, the bus will be able to cover long distances on a single refill. The articulated hydrogen bus made by Solaris will also carry more passengers, in particular as regards the number seated.

The first deliveries of the 18-metre articulated vehicle will be possible as of the second quarter of 2023. Clients will also have a possibility to customise the bus to cater for individual preferences, e. g., the Urbino 18 hydrogen bus will be available with various door arrangements. The vehicle will also boast a variety of solutions related to ADAS (Advanced Drivers Assistance Systems), i.e. automated systems of assistance for the driver, such as the MirrorEye or MobilEye Shield+ features.

As you may recall, the launch of the 12-metre version of the Solaris Urbino hydrogen bus took place in 2019. Since then, nearly 100 hydrogen buses have been delivered to customers in Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Poland. New deliveries to clients in Spain, France, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, to name but a few, will start soon.

SOURCE: Solaris