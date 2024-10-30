One year after its launch, Ampere is making the difference in intelligent electric vehicle

In a challenging yet growing EV market for the years to come, Ampere is moving fast to take the lead in Europe

One year after its launch, Ampere, the intelligent EV pure player, shares the major advancements made in the past twelve months.

Despite the recent slowing down of EV market, Ampere accelerates to catch up with the leaders and widen the gap with its peers in Europe. Ampere plans to take advantage of the expected growth of EV market, around 25% annually in the next five years, driving automotive market growth.

Deeply rooted in France, to serve the European market and beyond, Ampere set up in the North of France ElectriCity, its EV manufacturing hub, leveraging a whole ecosystem to produce in a competitive way its electric vehicles: Megane E-Tech Electric, Scenic E-Tech Electric, Renault 5 E-Tech Electric and Renault 4 E-Tech Electric. ElectriCity, gathering Douai, Maubeuge and Ruitz plants, and in close collaboration with Cléon for e-powertrain, is reducing its manufacturing time to produce Renault 5 in less than 10 hours.

Announced one year ago, Twingo development is well on track, ready to be on the market in 2026, developed in less than two years, for a selling price under 20,000 euros. To do so, we scouted the best level of technological innovations and customer experience.

After a first successful tech cooperation on the soon-to-come compact EV, Nissan asked Ampere to explore the development of its next A-segment EV, building on its acceleration and leveraging the breakthroughs processes newly implemented. This car would benefit from Ampere cost reduction roadmap and reduced development time.

This new opportunity demonstrates Ampere strong position as a Tech platform for major brands: Alpine with A390 developed on AmpR Medium, alongside A290 developed on AmpR Small and manufactured in Douai; Nissan with its compact EV developped and manufactured by Ampere, and future A-segment EV, and Mitsubishi with its C-SUV EV developed on AmpR Medium platform and manufactured in Douai from 2025.

To speed up in the development of its EVs, Ampere relies on a dedicated entity called Advanced China Development Center, created to gather a team working very closely with Chinese partners. The ambition of having such an integrated team there is to learn from the ecosystem on development processes, and get the most of it both for Ampere and Renault Group teams.

Ampere has also achieved to get the LFP (Lithium, Iron, Phosphate) technology into its cars in 18 months, alongside NMC (Nickel, Manganese, Cobalt), demonstrating its agility in times of volatility and its capacity to drive major transformations in record times to reduce costs significantly. With cell-to-pack technologies and working on cell-to-chassis, Ampere offers to its customers the best autonomy at the best price, depending on their usage.

By 2028, Ampere will be ready to deliver the next technology leap in chemistry with cobalt-free batteries, gathering the energy density of the NCM, the cost and safety of LFP, and less than 15-min charge. It foreshadows our objective to double around 2030 the energy density of NCM thanks to a cobalt-free cathode and a Li-Metal anode applied to a structural Solid State Battery.

Ampere will have in 2026 the first European SDV with FlexEVan, one example of the validity of its horizontal approach, allowing to reduce costs while keeping the IP of what is core. This approach is key in the Software, with Google and Qualcomm; but also in the batteries with four partners based in Europe; and in power Electronics, to accelerate in this field representing a significant part of the cost of an electric powertrain.

The combination of these advancements made over the past year allows Ampere to be well on track with its 40% cost reduction roadmap between the first and second generation of C-segment EVs in 2028, in particular thanks to LFP and new technologies such as cell-to-pack.

Our next generation of C-segment EVs will offer in 2028 the best efficiency thanks to a breakthrough in energy integration, thermal management, and embedding other new technologies such as our third generation of rare-earth free motor. With these cars, Ampere plans to be at the best level of the competition and catch-up two generations in one.

Going beyond electric vehicles to net zero mobility, Ampere unveils the work done to address a major engineering and innovation challenge giving birth to Renault Emblème. Convinced that decarbonization can only be achieved by playing as a team, Ampere gathered the most cutting-edge technologies across key areas, to turn its ambition to an up-and-running car.

“We’ve designed Ampere to deliver unique technology and customer experience, to catch up with the best in a record time. The major advancements made by Ampere in just one year prove that it is definitely the most substantiated response of Europe’s auto industry to new competitors coming from the East and the West. We are making the difference and our objective is to take the lead in Europe and beyond.” said Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group and Ampere.

SOURCE: Ampere