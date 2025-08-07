One plus One: First Batur Convertible produced by Mulliner

The first of the Batur Convertibles has been created by Mulliner, Bentley’s in-house bespoke and special projects division

The first of the Batur Convertibles has been created by Mulliner, Bentley’s in-house bespoke and special projects division. A true one-off, the exterior of the Batur Convertible is finished in Opalite with Beluga and Mandarin highlights. The interior, co-created with the client’s detailed input, features a unique ‘one plus one’ design where the driver’s cockpit and passenger accommodation are finished in contrasting but complementary colours.

Driver focused

The design of this first Batur Convertible emphasises the extraordinary performance of its 740 bhp, W12 powertrain. The shimmering silver of the Opalite finish exterior is bisected by a black gloss Batur racing stripe bordered on each side by Mandarin pinstripes. The painted feature racing stripe, embedded seamlessly into the bodywork, begins at the radiator and runs rearwards over the bonnet and cockpit ‘airbridge’ before resuming along the rear deck to the Bentley wings badge. At the rear, these elements are connected by bespoke embroidery in the same formation over the rear Tonneau. The Batur’s distinctive matrix grille is finished in gloss Beluga with Mandarin orange highlights, while the same base and accent shades feature on the five-spoke alloy wheels.

‘One plus One’ interior

If the exterior of this unique Batur Convertible has echoes of classic sports racing cars, the interior develops the performance theme. Its driver-focused cockpit ‘capsule’ is visually separated from the passenger accommodation by two contrasting colourways: Beluga black on the driver’s side, Linen for the occupant of the passenger seat.

Accordingly, the driver’s seat is finished in Beluga black hide and Alcantara, with Mulliner’s Batur pattern picked out on seat bolsters and door inserts in Linen and Mandarin contrast stitching. A band of Mandarin hide encircles the driver, running from the driver’s side of the centre console across the fascia instrumentation and continuing seamlessly beneath the door waistrail.

In dramatic contrast, the passenger reclines in a sports seat in Linen hide and Alcantara with Mandarin detailing. The Batur pattern detailing on seat and door insert is on a Linen background with Mandarin contrast stitching.

Behind the two seats, the interior luggage area follows the same template, with the unique Batur pattern design in Beluga on the driver’s side and in Linen for the passenger. Even details such as the matching key cases and seat belts are co-ordinated to the two respective colourways.

Meticulous detail

The specification of this Batur Convertible reveals a passion for detail on the part of the commissioning owner, brought to life by the meticulous craftsmanship of the Mulliner team. The fascia and door waistrails are executed in a subtle satin black engine spin finish, with gloss Beluga veneer for the centre console. Outer dial bezels are finished in Beluga while the dial faces themselves are finished in light titanium.

The steering wheel is trimmed in Beluga with Linen inner surfaces and Mandarin cross stitching, with a machined titanium feature at Top Dead Centre. Other solid titanium machined features include the gearshift paddles, the rotary controls on the steering wheel stalks, the charisma rotary control on the centre console, the organ stop air vent controls and the inner ring of the bullseye air vent at either end of the fascia. The illuminated outer sill treadplates carry the Batur nameplate and the number in the series signifier.

Ultimate open-air grand tourer

Opening the rear luggage compartment reveals another delightful bespoke element. A two-piece luggage set nestles within; one corresponding to the driver’s colour scheme in Beluga and the other in Linen. As a finishing touch, Mulliner also created two bespoke key cases in the two colourways.

Batur Convertible at Monterey Week

Mulliner’s engineering development car – Batur Convertible Car Zero – made its dynamic debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and now travels to the US for Monterey Car Week, where visitors will be able to admire its bespoke duo tone finish in Vermilion Gloss over Vermillion Satin.

The Mulliner Coachbuilt family

Created by Mulliner, Bentley’s in-house bespoke division and the longest standing coachbuilder in the world, the Batur Convertible is the third car in Mulliner’s Coachbuilt family, following the Bacalar barchetta and the Batur coupé.

Strictly limited to a small number of cars, the Batur Convertible retains the most powerful version of Bentley’s iconic W12, with a 740 bhp, hand-assembled 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine.

Mulliner’s in-house design team co-creates every Batur Convertible with its clients, working together through a specially created visualiser that allows any part of the car to be customised in colour and surface finish. Like this car, each subsequent Batur Convertible will be as individual as its owner.

SOURCE: Bentley