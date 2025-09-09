Trucks that keep moving, are safe and deliver maximum uptime and productivity for their owners

Trucks that keep moving, are safe and deliver maximum uptime and productivity for their owners. This is what Volvo Trucks wants to achieve with its digital and connected services for customers.

Heavy trucks of today are sophisticated vehicles filled with advanced software systems, similar to those in passenger cars. Connectivity is at the core of this development. More than one million connected Volvo trucks are now on the road worldwide and can make use of the company’s full range of services.

“Using connected services, we can support our customers and the drivers in so many ways – optimizing uptime, lowering energy consumption, and making the entire truck operation more efficient and safer. It’s fantastic that we now have one million connected Volvo trucks on the road,” says Jan Hjelmgren, SVP Product Management Volvo Trucks.

“A truck is a work tool for the transport companies, and it needs to stay on the road to deliver value. Our services can really contribute here. In the long run, this contributes to the functioning of our entire society.”

Services with a clear purpose

Volvo offers connected services within two major areas: Uptime and Productivity. Uptime services involve using wireless connectivity to, for example, monitor and track vehicles remotely and anticipate potential faults, with the goal to optimize truck operation and reduce downtime. The wear on important components in the truck can be monitored, enabling an optimized service plan and ensuring the vehicle gets the right service at the right time. Uptime services also include updates of the trucks’ software over the air to avoid unnecessary workshop visits.

Volvo’s Productivity services are about improving customers’ operations and reducing costs, for example, through fleet management systems and planning tools. The services also include providing drivers with solutions that can improve fuel efficiency and safety, as well as infotainment and convenience features.

Connected trucks benefit innovation

Connected trucks also play an important role when it comes to Volvo’s innovation and product development. The data that can be extracted from the trucks can be analyzed and provide insights into the truck’s behavior, ultimately resulting in faster product development and innovative new solutions.

“Connectivity is a very important part of the transformation of this industry. With the use of advanced analytical methods and AI, we can analyze large amounts of data and use the findings in our product development. We can develop new products and services that benefit our customers, and make transportation more productive, more sustainable and safer,” says Jan Hjelmgren.

The company’s interface for digital services for all customers is called Volvo Connect.

Read more about Volvo Trucks services: https://www.volvotrucks.com/en-en/services.html

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks