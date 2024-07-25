One Equity Partners invests in Comau to foster greater growth in the Italian industrial automation leader

One Equity Partners (OEP) will become majority shareholder of Comau; Stellantis will remain an active minority shareholder

Stellantis N.V., one of the world’s largest automakers and mobility providers, and One Equity Partners (“OEP”), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that OEP has signed a binding agreement to make a majority investment in Comau S.p.A. (“Comau”), a global technology company specializing in industrial automation and advanced robotics. The spinoff of Comau is part of the strategic agreement set during the merger between former FCA and Groupe PSA in January 2021 that formed Stellantis N.V. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

“Comau has positioned itself as a recognized player in the field of automation solutions over the past 50 years,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “This planned transaction is designed to help Comau achieve autonomy and further strengthen its success in support of all its stakeholders, specifically for their employees and customers. It also gives Stellantis the ability to focus on core business activities in Europe.”

“Comau is a leading-edge industrial automation company with first-rate robotics technology that has tremendous growth potential,” said Ante Kusurin, Partner, One Equity Partners. “We have deep expertise in executing complex corporate carve-out transactions, and we believe we have the resources to help position Comau as a successful standalone business.”

“In its over 50 years of history, Comau has consistently demonstrated the ability to transform its business, technology and approach to innovation,” said Comau CEO Pietro Gorlier. “This operation is consistent with Comau’s strategic plan, which aims to expand its business beyond the automotive sector, targeting the global demand growth for industrial automation. This will also consolidate the company’s position as a strong international leader in its sector, maintaining solid Italian roots.”

Executive Chairman Alessandro Nasi and CEO Pietro Gorlier will retain their responsibilities, as will the Executive Team.

Comau has a local presence in all regions and a global network that is strengthened by its business and leadership continuity. As an autonomous company, Comau can independently identify and pursue new opportunities and investments.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

SOURCE: Stellantis