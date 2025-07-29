One charge. One tank. Nine countries. OMODA completes WLTP-beating European Grand Tour with flagship SUV

In a bold demonstration of real-world range testing, OMODA UK has put its flagship SUV, the OMODA 9 SHS (Super Hybrid System), to the test by embarking on a more-than-WLTP range grand tour across nine European countries

In a bold demonstration of real-world range testing, OMODA UK has put its flagship SUV, the OMODA 9 SHS (Super Hybrid System), to the test by embarking on a more-than-WLTP range grand tour across nine European countries. Completing the route using the power of only one charge and one tank of fuel, the OMODA 9 exceeded its WLTP estimate of 700 miles. Remarkably, 730 miles were accomplished with no refuelling or concerns, and plenty more still left in the 70-litre fuel tank.

The nine-country tour began in England on the white cliffs of Dover and traced a path through France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Austria. From the cobbled towns of Luxembourg to the sleek stretches of the German Autobahn, the journey showcased the OMODA 9 as a powerful, luxurious and future-ready touring SUV.

Crafted for long-distance serenity and ‘quiet luxury’, the OMODA 9’s proprietary Chery International-derived super hybrid powertrain combines near-silent propulsion with acoustically optimised tyres and glass. The cabin is engineered around tranquillity, offering passengers a 24.6-inch curved screen display, ambient lighting, PM3.0 Air Purification, and fully reclining heated and ventilated seats, making the journey to the destination, just as important as reaching it.

Powered by a 1.5-litre TGDI engine, dual electric motors and a 34.46 kWh M3P battery, the OMODA 9 delivers 449 PS, 700 Nm of torque, and acceleration from 0-62 mph in just 4.9 seconds. During the nine-country tour, the OMODA 9’s six drive modes ensured smooth progress across every terrain and climate. Whether in the congestion of rush-hour Brussels, cruising past sun-drenched hay bales in rural France, or summoning instant torque for the high-speed corridors of the autobahn, the OMODA 9 delivered consistent power, efficiency, and comfort at every turn.

Designed for pan-European versatility, the OMODA 9 has 660 litres of rear luggage space, expanding to 1,783 litres with split-folding rear seats. With ample room for five adults and elegant design details throughout, the vehicle’s practicality meets aesthetic grace, making it the perfect partner for long-haul family touring.

OMODA UK CEO Gary Lan said: “For the OMODA 9 and team to have completed the nine countries trip is a huge accomplishment, embodying more than our faith in our Super Hybrid System technology – it reflects our belief in making a connection to the journey. The OMODA 9 links people to purpose, ambition to accessibility, and lifestyle to innovation. We challenged the convention of what a plug-in hybrid can do, and we did it not just with substance, but with style.

“Our core values; quiet luxury, intelligent technology, and bold design, come together in the OMODA 9. We’re showcasing a vehicle that is not only a work of art in engineering, but a platform for creative expression and adventurous storytelling. Next time you see an OMODA 9, just think where else it could take you on one tank and one charge.”

Offering large all-wheel drive SUV levels of refinement, quality, technology and safety at mid-sized SUV cost, the OMODA 9 SHS will be available in the UK through OMODA&JAECOO UK’s expansive dealer network, priced at £44,990 OTR* with a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first); plus 8-year warranty on the battery, alongside RAC Home Start, as standard.

Order books are now open through OMODA UK’s 75+ dealerships.

*All prices quoted are correct at time of writing, July 2025

SOURCE: OMODA