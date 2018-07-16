Oncommand connection now integrated with fleetsoft fleet maintenance and inventory management solution

OnCommand® Connection Advanced Remote Diagnostics has been integrated with the software of Fleetsoft, a leading provider of fleet maintenance and inventory management software.

The integration will immediately provide Fleetsoft’s customers in the school bus industry with OnCommand Connection’s actionable, real-time insights into vehicle health and maintenance requirements, enabling a proactive maintenance approach that delivers increased reliability, reduced maintenance costs and improved uptime.

“Fleetsoft’s integration with OnCommand Connection, which provides the industry’s most comprehensive GPS and telematics solutions, gives Fleetsoft’s customers access to all the information they need to manage their entire fleet,” said Kurt Claussner, president, Fleetsoft. “This partnership is designed to create a seamless, integrated user experience like no other. We look forward to working together moving forward.”

With OnCommand Connection, Fleetsoft customers now gain access to real-time data on engine fault codes, vehicle status, vehicle location and odometer readings. Fleetsoft is also integrated with OnCommand Parts Catalog On-Line and the International® Service Portalsm, for easy retrieval of vehicle information. In another feature that will be launched this fall, Fleetsoft customers will also be able to send purchase orders directly to Navistar’s Fleet Charge® purchasing program.

“Our ‘Better Together’ approach means that this integration delivers incremental benefit not just to Fleetsoft customers, but to customers of our OnCommand Connection, as well,” said Sean Slyman, Navistar’s director, Connected Services, Bus Solutions. “By integrating with Fleetsoft’s system, OnCommand Connection can continue to grow its Advanced Remote Diagnostics offerings to its customers, providing a whole new dimension of efficiency and proactive maintenance for the school bus industry. We are very pleased to be partnering with Fleetsoft, and look forward to developing additional solutions and features that will benefit both companies’ customers.”

To learn more about OnCommand Connection, visit www.OnCommandConnection.com.

About Fleetsoft

Fleetsoft is the versatile, feature-rich, and easy-to-use Fleet Maintenance and Parts Inventory Management Software package trusted by thousands of fleets across all industries. Fleetsoft keeps you in total control of your fleet by tracking repair orders, part usage, service history, preventive maintenance (PM) scheduling, parts inventory, warranty tracking and more. From day-to-day data entry to long-term trend analysis, Fleetsoft delivers powerful functionality without compromising on simplicity. For more information, visit www.fleet-maintenance.com.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

