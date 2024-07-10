“ON THE E-WAY”, JAC Group officially launched its first DI platform pure electric model, the E30X, in the UAE

On July 2, 2024, JAC Group officially launched its first DI platform pure electric model, the E30X, in the UAE

On July 2, 2024, JAC Group officially launched its first DI platform pure electric model, the E30X, in the UAE. The launch event took place at the La Perle Theater in Al Habtoor City, Dubai, marking a significant milestone in JAC Group’s collaboration with local partners to promote green and sustainable transportation solutions.

The E30X, designed for environmentally conscious consumers, was unveiled at the event, offering a revolutionary smart and eco-friendly driving experience. With cutting-edge technology and exceptional efficiency, the E30X boasts zero emissions and a modern design, offering users a perfect blend of economy, reliability, and environmental responsibility.

Zhang Peng, Deputy General Manager of JAC Motors, emphasized the strategic importance of the UAE market to JAC Motors. He highlighted the presence of reliable local partners, broad market prospects, and an open and free trade system. He expressed confidence that the E30X, as a pure electric green travel product, would significantly contribute to the UAE’s goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050. Zhang also announced plans for JAC Motors to introduce more new energy vehicles in the UAE to enhance intelligent, safe, and high-quality travel experiences.

The CEO of UAE Partners highlighted the strong partnership between JAC and Al Habtoor Motors. He stated, “JAC has always been our reliable partner, committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovative products. We are proud to introduce the E30X to the UAE market, underscoring our joint commitment to sustainable transportation and a greener future. The E30X represents not just a car, but a transformative driving experience that redefines smart and eco-friendly transportation.”

The E30X was developed with a “global standard, global car” concept, adhering to the world’s strictest standards. The E30X Gulf Edition, launched in the UAE, is tailored to the local market’s geographical environment, regulations, cultural concepts, and car usage habits. Key features of the E30X Gulf Edition include the world’s first second-generation A-class pure electric platform, a five-star safety body, and an advanced intelligent experience.

The Gulf region is a crucial part of JAC Group’s international strategic development, with the UAE market serving as the first step in a deeper engagement within the region. JAC Group aims to leverage its resource advantages and established global market presence to promote high-quality smart electric vehicles worldwide, enhancing the global reputation of Chinese auto brands and Chinese smart manufacturing.

SOURCE: JAC Group