ON Semiconductor introduces new 900 V and 1200 V SiC MOSFETs for demanding applications

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has expanded their range of wide bandgap (WBG) devices with the introduction of two additional families of silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET.Intended for use in a variety of demanding high-growth applications including solar power inverters , on-board charging for electric vehicles (EV) , uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) , server power supplies , and EV charging stations , the new devices offer levels of performance that were simply not possible with silicon (Si) MOSFETs.

ON Semiconductor’s new 1200 volt (V) and 900 V N-channel SiC MOSFETs deliver faster switching performance and enhanced reliability when compared to silicon. A fast intrinsic diode with low reverse recovery charge delivers a significant reduction in power losses, boosts operating frequencies, and increases the power density of the overall solution.

High frequency operation is further enhanced by the small chip size that leads to a lower device capacitance and reduced gate charge – Qg (as low as 220 nC), reducing switching losses when operating at high frequencies. These enhancements improve efficiency, reduce EMI when compared with Si-based MOSFETs, and allow for the use of fewer (and smaller) passive components. The highly robust SiC MOSFETs offer higher surge ratings, improved avalanche capability and improved short circuit robustness when compared to Si devices, delivering the higher reliability and longer lifetimes that are essential in demanding modern power applications. A lower forward voltage provides threshold-free on-state characteristics that reduce the static losses that occur when the device is conducting.

1200 V devices are rated at up to 103 A (ID Max.), while 900 V devices carry ratings as high as 118 A. For applications requiring higher currents, the ON Semiconductor MOSFETs can be easily operated in parallel, due to their positive temperature coefficient / temperature independence.

Commenting on the new SiC MOSFET devices, Gary Straker, Vice President/General Manger, Power MOSFET Division, Power Solutions Group, ON Semiconductor said: “If design engineers are to meet the challenging efficiency and power density goals that modern renewable energy, automotive, IT and telecom applications demand, then they require high performance, high reliability MOSFET devices. ON Semiconductor’s WBG SiC MOSFETs extend performance beyond what was possible with silicon devices, delivering lower losses, higher operating temperatures, faster switching, improved EMI and better reliability. Further supporting the engineering community, ON Semiconductor provides a wide range of resources and tools that simplify and speed up the design process.”

All of ON Semiconductor’s SiC MOSFETs are Pb-free and Halide free, and the devices intended for automotive applications are AEC-Q100 qualified and PPAP capable. All devices are offered in industry standard TO-247 or D2PAK packages.

SOURCE: On Semiconductor