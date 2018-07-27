OMRON establishes new “OMRON Carbon Zero” environmental target for a better society, aiming for zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

OMRON Corporation (headquartered in Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto; President: Yoshihito Yamada) established its new Omron environmental target with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

OMRON Corporation has a strong commitment to addressing major issues threatening the foundation that sustains life on earth. This is achieved as part of our aim “To improve lives and contribute to a better society” through our business operations, as described in the OMRON Principles*1. With this commitment in mind, OMRON has formulated initiatives for sustainability, designating specific issues and non-financial goals as part of its Value Generation VG 2.0 (FY2017 – FY2020) medium-term management plan. Through these efforts, our company continues to work toward the achievement of a sustainable society on a global scale.

Our company has recently added a new mid- to long-term OMRON Carbon Zero environmental target*4 to its current Sustainability Goals with the ultimate goal of achieving zero Scope 1 and Scope 2*3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Through this initiative, our company will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 32% by 2030 (compared to 2016 levels.) As a target back cast from that vision, we have established a 4% reduction target for 2020. Consideration on Scope 3*3 emissions reduction will also begin in the near future. Promoting our efforts to achieve these targets will contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations. In addition, OMRON has announced that it will set its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target based on scientific grounds for the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).*5

OMRON is promoting energy-saving measures and actively introducing renewable energy sources. Our company is committed to achieving sustainable manufacturing through utilizing our core technologies based on the Sensing & Control + THINK concept, ensuring that our business operations are even more effective in reducing environmental impact and creating a sustainable society.

*1 OMRON Principles

OMRON’s corporate principles were established in 1959 by our founder, Kazuma Tateishi. Since then, our company has used these principles as inspiration to create numerous world-class technological innovations, fulfilling our commitment to contributing to the creation of a better, more prosperous society where everyone can shine.



OMRON’s corporate principles were established in 1959 by our founder, Kazuma Tateishi. Since then, our company has used these principles as inspiration to create numerous world-class technological innovations, fulfilling our commitment to contributing to the creation of a better, more prosperous society where everyone can shine. *2 Sustainability Issues and Goals

Based on its corporate principles, OMRON is continuing its corporate mission to resolve social issues. To achieve our goals, we have added sustainability initiatives to our VG 2.0 medium-term management plan. Sustainability issues have been identified and targets established based on the Sustainability Policy formulated by our Board of Directors. OMRON has established clear targets based on social issues in four designated focus domains, as outlined in VG 2.0, as well as supporting the implementation of VG 2.0 based on the two issues identified in relation to responding to stakeholders’ expectations. Since FY2017, OMRON has continued to work on each initiative in order to achieve the targets set for FY2020.



Based on its corporate principles, OMRON is continuing its corporate mission to resolve social issues. To achieve our goals, we have added sustainability initiatives to our VG 2.0 medium-term management plan. Sustainability issues have been identified and targets established based on the Sustainability Policy formulated by our Board of Directors. OMRON has established clear targets based on social issues in four designated focus domains, as outlined in VG 2.0, as well as supporting the implementation of VG 2.0 based on the two issues identified in relation to responding to stakeholders’ expectations. Since FY2017, OMRON has continued to work on each initiative in order to achieve the targets set for FY2020. *3 Scope 1: Direct greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the use of fuels at our company.

Scope 2: Indirect greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the use of electricity and heat purchased by our company.

Scope 3: Greenhouse gas emissions from our company’s value chain.

Scope 2: Indirect greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the use of electricity and heat purchased by our company. Scope 3: Greenhouse gas emissions from our company’s value chain. *4 OMRON Carbon Zero Targets

[OMRON Carbon Zero Targets] 2050 Aim at zero emissions 2030 32% reduction (compared to 2016 levels) 2020 4% reduction (compared to 2016 levels) (Targets for GHG Scope 1 and Scope 2) OMRON Carbon Zero: a term used to gain internal and external recognition for OMRON’s efforts for greenhouse gas emissions reduction

*5 Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi): an international initiative to encourage the setting of science-based mid- to long-term greenhouse gas reduction targets.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.