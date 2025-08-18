Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa achieve record July sales and announce upcoming J5 launch

Omoda & Jaecoo record their best-ever monthly sales in South Africa, with 1,069 units sold in July 2025

Following impressive H1 2025 sales figures, Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa are celebrating yet another month of record-breaking performance, with the Brand O&J lineup achieving its best-ever sales results since the Chinese premium marques entered the South African market.

In July 2025, the marques recorded combined sales of 1,069 cars — 60 more units than the previous month — highlighting steady growth and rising demand for Omoda & Jaecoo’s expanding and diverse lineup. The C5 remains the top seller, with 813 units delivered last month, followed by the JaecooJ7 with 170 units. The popular J7 range expanded in June with the introduction of the plug-in hybrid SHS derivative, capable of travelling 90 km on electric power alone.

Omoda’s flagship C9, which recently scored a five-star safety rating in latest Euro NCAP crash test evaluations, has also gained a PHEV variant, with the 440 kW SHS derivative combining sportscar-like performance and plug-in hybrid efficiency in the premium segment, all for under R1 million. Overall, the C9 lineup accounted for 86 sales in July.

“July’s results are a clear indication of the trust South African consumers are placing in the Omoda & Jaecoo brands,” commented Hans Greyling, General Manager for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa. “Our continued growth shows that the market is responding not just to our design and technology, but also to the breadth of choice we’re bringing to the market.”

Building on this momentum, Jaecoo will introduce the all-new J5, a stylish and versatile addition that aims to broaden the appeal of the lineup even further. With its distinctive design language and advanced features, the J5 will strengthen the brand’s position in South Africa’s competitive crossover space.

Available in three trims — Vortex, Glacier and Inferno — the J5 will bring the Jaecoo nameplate within reach of many more South African consumers, who desire a premium-feeling product with advanced safety features at an affordable price point. The J5 is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 115 kW and 230 N.m of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels, providing a smooth, refined, and relaxed driving experience.

Inside, the J5 blends practicality with plush touches. Crisp digital displays, wireless connectivity, and comfort-enhancing luxuries make every drive in the J5 a pleasure. The Inferno offers even more premium features, including cutting-edge driver assistance technology. Safety features are comprehensive across the range, with an advanced suite of systems ready to help protect occupants and other road users.

The J5 lineup is set to debut in South Africa next month, with pricing and further details to be announced closer to the official reveal.

