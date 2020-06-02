OmniVision launches world’s first image sensor for automotive viewing cameras with 140dB HDR and top LED flicker mitigation performance

OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced the OX03C10 ASIL-C automotive image sensor—the world’s first for viewing applications that combines a large 3.0 micron pixel size with a high dynamic range (HDR) of 140dB and the best LED flicker mitigation (LFM) performance for viewing applications with minimized motion artifacts. This is also the first viewing image sensor with HDR and LFM that can deliver 1920x1280p resolution at the highest rate of 60 frames per second (fps), enabling greater design flexibility and faster camera-view switching for drivers. Additionally, the OX03C10 has the lowest power consumption of any LFM image sensor with 2.5MP resolution—25% lower than the nearest competitor—along with the industry’s smallest package size, enabling the placement of cameras that continuously run at 60 fps in even the tightest spaces for stringent styling requirements.

Basic image processing capabilities were also integrated into this sensor, including defect pixel correction and lens correction. Furthermore, the integration of OmniVision’s industry-leading HALE (HDR and LFM engine) combination algorithm uniquely provides top HDR and LFM performance simultaneously. With such industry-leading features, the OX03C10 provides the best image quality for automotive viewing applications, including rearview cameras (RVC), surround view systems (SVS), camera monitoring systems (CMS) and e-mirrors.

“Many stakeholders in the viewing automotive camera market are asking for higher performance, such as increased resolution, 140dB HDR and top LFM performance,” explained Pierre Cambou, Principal Analyst, Imaging from Yole Développement. “In particular, these performance increases are needed for high end CMS, also called e-Mirror, which is growing in popularity (1).”

“The OX03C10 uses our Deep Well™, dual conversion gain technology to provide significantly lower motion artifacts than the few competing sensors that offer 140dB HDR,” said Kavitha Ramane, staff automotive product marketing manager at OmniVision. “Additionally, our split-pixel LFM technology with four captures provides the best performance over the entire automotive temperature range. This combination of the industry’s top HDR and LFM with a large 3.0 micron pixel enables automotive viewing system designers with the greatest image quality across all lighting conditions and in the presence of flickering LEDs from headlights, road signs and traffic signals.”

OmniVision’s PureCel®Plus-S stacked architecture enables pixel performance advantages over non-stacked technology. For example, 3D stacking allowed OmniVision to boost pixel and dark current performance, resulting in a 20% improvement in the signal-to-noise ratio over the prior generation of its 2.5MP viewing sensors.

The OX03C10 also features 4-lane MIPI CSI-2 and 12-bit DVP interfaces.

The new OX03C10 image sensor is planned to be AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certified, and is available in both a-CSP™ and a-BGA™ packages. For sampling information, contact your OmniVision sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

A virtual demo and Q&A for the OX03C10 will be available at AutoSensONLINE’s virtual demo sessions, on Friday, June 12th at 10:40am (Eastern). Register for free, here: https://auto-sens.com/autosens-online-tickets.

SOURCE: OmniVision