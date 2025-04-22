OmniVision launches 1.5-megapixel global shutter sensor for automotive driver monitoring systems

The new OX01N1B is designed to be a cost-effective solution for DMS cameras and features industry-leading QE, MTF and low power

OmniVision, a leading global developer of semiconductor technology, including advanced digital imaging, analog and display solutions, today announced the new OX01N1B image sensor for in‑cabin automotive driver monitoring systems (DMS). The device is the newest addition to OmniVision’s industry-leading Nyxel® near-infrared (NIR) technology family of automotive sensors and is a 1.5‑megapixel (MP) RGB‑IR or monochrome BSI global shutter (GS) sensor with a pixel size of 2.2 microns (µm) and an optical format of 1/4.51‑inch. OmniVision will showcase the OX01N1B sensor with eco-system partners at Auto Shanghai, taking place April 23 – May 2, 2025.

Key features of the OX01N1B include industry-leading NIR quantum efficiency (QE) at 36% for excellent low-light performance, a high modulation transfer function (MTF) for better image quality and resolution, low power consumption, and an optical format that enables extremely compact camera module design. The OX01N1B uses OmniPixel®4‑GS technology for simultaneous image detection in all pixels to accurately reproduce rapid motion without any distortions.

“Driver monitoring systems will be mandatory for all new cars in Europe starting in 2026; the entire global automotive industry is experiencing greater adoption rates of DMS as well, in an effort to improve road safety. As a result, OmniVision is introducing the new OX01N1B, which is the ‘sweet spot’ among performance, size and cost for mainstream DMS applications,” said Dr. Paul Wu, head of automotive product marketing, OmniVision. “The OX01N1B chip size is even smaller than the previous OX01H1B and it can reuse the same optical path since the pixel size and optical array size is identical. We’ve also added image signal processing to the OX01N1B device.” Dr. Wu adds, “There are many design considerations for DMS. With our expanded portfolio, we offer automotive OEMs a variety of cost and performance options and greater flexibility to place the DMS camera into different locations in their next-generation vehicle designs.”

“OmniVision’s new OX01N1B sensor delivers exceptional performance in a remarkably compact format, which makes it a perfect fit for our latest innovation, the All-In-One camera AI ONE,” said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. “With this sensor at its core, we’ve been able to build the integrated driver monitoring system we’ve always envisioned, bringing together camera, sensor, processing, and software in a single, self-contained unit.”

The OX01N1B has integrated ASIL B and cybersecurity that meet the latest industry standards. It comes in an OmniVision a‑CSP™ package, allowing for higher-performance image sensors in tighter camera spaces. It is available in a reconstructed wafer option for designers who want to assembly a bare die imager into their camera module.

