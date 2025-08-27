OMG! GSE world premieres at the IAA Mobility 2025: Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo and new Opel Mokka GSE

Public debuts: Opel will present world premieres in Hall B3, Booth B20 at 11:40 CEST on September 8

Faster, stronger, more visionary – at the IAA Mobility 2025 from September 8 to 14, Opel will show highly efficient electric mobility combined with emotions, top performance and future-proof driving pleasure. The Rüsselsheim-based brand will do so by presenting two stunning world premieres in the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo and the new Opel Mokka GSE along with the powerful Opel Grandland Electric AWD. Opel’s first all-electric model with all-wheel drive is already available to order and will make its first appearance in front of a large audience in Munich.

“We are bringing the motto of this year’s IAA Mobility ‘It’s all about mobility’ to life,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl. “Visitors will be amazed at how we have created a unique concept car with the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, which can be experienced both digitally and in real life. And with the new Mokka GSE and the new Grandland Electric AWD, we are bringing pure electromotive passion into series production for our customers. Visit us at the IAA Mobility and experience the fascination of our battery-electric vehicles and concept car live,” added Huettl.

The newcomers will be presented at the Opel press conference in Hall B3 of the IAA Summit at the Opel booth B20 on September 8 at 11:40 CEST. In the following days, the latest Opel concept car and the upcoming battery-electric production vehicles as well as the Opel Mokka GSE Rally will also attract attention at the Open Space, booth OP340, on Odeonsplatz in the middle of Munich.

Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo: High performance in the real and digital world

On September 8, Opel will present a world first at the IAA Summit in Munich that will certainly attract attention with the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. As the name suggests, the breathtaking concept car not only gives a preview of upcoming all-electric GSE models, it also underlines Opel’s commitment to the small car segment. In addition, the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo offers another premiere, as it can be experienced and driven by anyone in one of the world’s leading racing simulators – Gran Turismo 7 – from autumn onwards. With its extraordinary design, a system output of 588 kW (800 hp), 800 Newton meters of torque, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.0 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h, the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo represents the epitome of Opel’s high-performance GSE sub-brand.

The muscular and powerful appearance of the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo underlines its exceptional performance. The body is characterised by sharp and precise contours, combined with technical and mechanical details. The leitmotif that runs through the entire vehicle is the further sharpened Opel Compass. In addition, the high-performance show car shines with numerous aero solutions, from special aero curtains in front of the confidently designed front and rear fenders to particularly efficient aero wheels, the active aero diffuser and aero spoiler.

The cockpit also clearly follows the Opel Compass motif and conveys a pure racing driver feeling. The slim steering wheel allows a direct view of the most important information projected onto the head-up display – additional screens are superfluous. In this way, the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo opens up completely new perspectives. With the latest study, Opel is merging the digital world with the real world.

OMG! GSE-Power: New Opel Mokka GSE and Mokka GSE Rally

OMG! GSE – these letters get to the heart of what the new Opel Mokka GSE Rally and all upcoming GSE models stand for: They convey goosebumps, speed and euphoria – and all this all-electric! The Mokka GSE Rally, which entered the big stagefor the first time in early summer at the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSE’, is the best example of this. From the outside, it excites with motorsport wrapping including OMG! GSE lettering, black bonnet, yellow brake calipers and many other rally accents. Even more impressive are the key technical data: 207 kW (280 hp) of peak power, 345 Newton metres of torque and sophisticated motorsport technology make the Mokka GSE Rally a unique all-electric rally car. It will be on display at Opel’s Open Space booth at Odeonsplatz on September 9 and on other days at booth KP195 of Opel’s motorsport partner ADAC at Königsplatz in the centre of Munich.

The best thing about the Mokka GSE Rally: Opel has already announced that it will bring this feeling to series production – in the form of the new Opel Mokka GSE, which will bring motorsport energy to the road. The production electric car, which will celebrate its world premiere at the IAA Summit on September 8, will be just as powerful as its motorsport counterpart with 207 kW (280 hp). With the immediate torque of 345 Newton meters, the Mokka GSE accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds – and with a top speed of 200 km/h, it will soon be the fastest all-electric Opel. The sophisticated technology, which was also inspired by the rally car, contributes to the exceptional performance. For example, the Mokka GSE has a Torsen multi-plate limited-slip differential as well as a chassis with specially designed axles and new double hydraulic dampers. All high-voltage components of the production Mokka GSE come from the Mokka GSE Rally. The steering system, suspension and brakes have also been designed to be particularly sporty and optimised with Opel’s experience from electric rallying.

Opel Grandland Electric AWD: First all-electric Blitz model with all-wheel drive

The brand with the Blitz is celebrating another public premiere in Munich with the new Opel Grandland Electric AWD. With its first electric all-wheel drive vehicle, the brand is now making the comfortable top-of-the-line SUV even more attractive. The performance values speak for themselves: the new Grandland Electric AWD has a system output of 239 kW (325 hp) and a maximum torque of 509 Newton metres. In just 6.1 seconds, the all-wheel-drive vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h. In the Ultimate variant, which can already be ordered, the Grandland Electric AWD can cover up to 489 kilometres (WLTP2) between charging stops; further trim levels with a range of up to 501 kilometres (provisional value according to WLTP2) will follow this year.

The gripping electric all-wheel drive pleasure is further enhanced by two components. Grandland Electric AWD drivers can choose from the four driving modes ‘Normal’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’ and ‘4WD’. While in ‘4WD’ both electric motors of the all-wheel-drive vehicle run continuously and distribute the power evenly to all four wheels to ensure optimal grip – especially on slippery surfaces – in ‘Sport’ the steering and accelerator pedal respond even more directly thanks to a special setting. In both modes, peak power and torque are available. In addition, the chassis of the battery-electric top model has Frequency Selective Damping technology as standard. Depending on the situation, road conditions and driving style, it enables different damping characteristics for comfortable gliding as well as for a sporty, ambitious driving style with more direct road contact.

