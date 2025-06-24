OLEDWorks GmbH receives regional investment funding to expand production capacity for OLEDs for the automotive industry in Germany

OLEDWorks GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLEDWorks LLC (Rochester, NY, USA), has received an investment grant from the joint task “Improvement of Regional Economic Structure” to expand its OLED production facility in Aachen

OLEDWorks GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLEDWorks LLC (Rochester, NY, USA), has received an investment grant from the joint task “Improvement of Regional Economic Structure” to expand its OLED production facility in Aachen. The project, entitled “OLEDWorks Production Capacity Extension 0.5 (CE05)”, focuses on doubling the company’s production capacity for organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) for use in the automotive industry.

The Regional Economic Development Program of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (RWP) supports commercial enterprises with funds from the joint task “Improvement of Regional Economic Structure” (GRW). With the RWP grant, the state of North Rhine-Westphalia is supporting OLEDWorks GmbH’s investment in the Aachen region with a grant of approximately €4.0 million, approximately 10% of the total investment.

“The funding from the Regional Economic Development Program, supported by the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, enables us to expand our production capacities and, at the same time, strengthen regional economic development with our commitment to innovation,” said Wolfgang Görgen, Managing Director of OLEDWorks GmbH. “In view of the increasing demand for OLED lighting systems in the automotive sector, the expansion of production capacity enables us to meet the growing demand from our customers. At the same time, high-quality jobs are being created in North Rhine-Westphalia on a permanent basis.”

“Our support is having an impact: OLEDWorks is not only creating additional production capacity, but also many new jobs for local people,” says Johanna Tjaden-Schulte, member of the board of NRW.BANK. “That is why together with the City of Aachen’s economic development agency we have provided targeted support to the company – with advice and appropriate funding for more innovation and more employment in North Rhine-Westphalia.”

The project involves expanding and modernizing the existing OLEDWorks production infrastructure. The expansions, adjustments, and modernizations affect both the production lines and the building infrastructure. The goals of these measures are to reduce production cycle times and increase operational efficiency.

Careful planning was carried out to avoid recertification of current products and processes and to minimize production downtime during implementation.

Once the production expansion is complete, approximately 40,000 m² of high-quality OLED panels will reach customers annually. This corresponds to a doubling of the current facility capacity.

OLEDWorks GmbH will create at least 59 new permanent jobs over the course of the 36-month project.

Project name: OLEDWorks Production Capacity Extension 0.5 (CE05)

Total investment: approx. EUR 40,000,000

Approved funding: approx. EUR 4.00 million

Planned project start: January 1, 2025

Implementation period: 36 months

Jobs: at least 59.2 full-time equivalents (FTEs)

This investment strengthens OLEDWorks GmbH’s leading position in the field of advanced OLED lighting technologies and its commitment to sustainable growth and high-tech manufacturing in Germany.

SOURCE: OLEDWorks