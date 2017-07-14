Olaf Bongwald joins AAM as President Driveline – Europe

American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) (NYSE: AXL) has named Olaf Bongwald President AAM Driveline – Europe. In this role, Bongwald will lead AAM’s European driveline business, succeeding Michael J. Bly who has been appointed AAM’s global sales lead for the Driveline Business Unit. In addition to his leadership of the European driveline business, Bongwald will also be responsible for profitably growing and globalizing AAM’s electric drive and hybrid drive business.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the addition of Olaf to AAM’s executive team,” said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Electric drive and hybrid drive systems are quickly becoming a critical part of our driveline technology portfolio. Strengthening AAM’s leadership capability in this area of strategic focus is an important priority for us and Olaf’s global technical and operational experience will be instrumental in advancing this global effort as well as our driveline business in Europe.”

Prior to joining AAM, Bongwald was Vice President Magna Electronics Global for Magna Electronics. In this role, Bongwald was responsible for leading Magna Electronics within Germany, Austria, Italy, USA, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan and China. In his 18-year career at Magna, he held several executive positions.

Bongwald serves on the board of EDAG Engineering GmbH. He has a degree in engineering from TU Dortmund, Germany.

Bongwald will be located at AAM’s European Headquarters and Engineering Center in Bad Homburg, Germany.

