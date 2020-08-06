Olabisi Boyle joins Hyundai Motor America as the vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy

Hyundai Motor America is strengthening its leadership team with the addition of Olabisi Boyle as the vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy. Boyle will be responsible for guiding the strategic direction of Hyundai’s U.S. vehicle lineup, leading long- and short-range planning, and overseeing market research, business analytics and pricing.

Placing an even greater emphasis on delivering the technologies customers desire now and in the future, this role also includes leadership of Hyundai’s mobility strategy, including IT business solutions, connected car technology and future innovations. Boyle starts on Aug. 10 and will report to Hyundai Motor North America president and CEO José Muñoz.

“Olabisi brings to Hyundai the perfect combination of automotive engineering and product planning experience with an in-depth understanding of the technologies that are going to drive the future of the automotive industry,” said Muñoz. “She has an outstanding track record of evaluating market trends, leading teams and using her engineering expertise to launch products and services that consumers appreciate and enjoy.”

Boyle joins Hyundai from Visa, where she was most recently the vice president of Connected Commerce, leading the Internet of Things, Tap-to-Phone, and Acceptance Cloud payment products. Prior to her Connected Commerce position, she was the vice president of IoT and Connected Car, where she was responsible for expanding Visa’s in-car payment technology.

Boyle has 20 years of automotive industry experience, including various engineering, product strategy and manufacturing leadership roles at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Company. At Chrysler, she was the director of Engineering Planning and Technical Cost Reduction and prior to that was the chief engineer for Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan Minivans.

Boyle has been recognized for her career accomplishments and was recently selected to the San Francisco Business Times’ 2020 Most Influential Women in the Bay Area list and was the recipient of the 2018 Women in Payments Innovation Award. She is an advisory board member for the Los Angeles Auto Show (AutoMobility LA) and was elected as co-chair and board member of the Chrysler African American Network. Boyle also served as a board member of the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP).

Boyle has a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from Columbia University, a Bachelor of Science in physics from Fordham University and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Columbia University.

SOURCE: Hyundai