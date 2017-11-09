Ola and Microsoft to keynote at Connected Car Pune

Connected Car Pune takes place on November 29, 2017 @ The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, India

Ola and Microsoft to deliver keynote presentations

Opening panel debate featuring Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Ford and Cisco Jasper

20 speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders

FREE TICKETS for Automotive World site license holders and vehicle manufacturer employees

Automotive Megatrends is delighted to return to Pune for the 2017 edition of Connected Car Pune.

This conference brings together the stakeholders responsible for the evolution of the connected car. Great speakers, cutting-edge topics and fantastic networking opportunities make Connected Car Pune an unmissable conference.

https://www.automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-pune

Connected Car Pune features two exciting keynotes that underline the dynamic nature of connectivity in India.

Anand Subramanian, Senior Director – PR & Corporate Communications at Ola, will provide insight from the urban mobility services perspective. This fast-growing mobility platform is a fascinating example of connectivity in India’s rapidly-evolving automotive industry.

Radha Rajappa, Area Services Lead at Microsoft, will also deliver a keynote. With extensive knowledge of mobility, data analytics, Cloud and services, and her experience at Microsoft and other tech giants, Radha has exciting views to share.

Where vehicle connectivity is heading is the subject of the first of two panel discussions. Panellists debating ‘Connected cars in India – the next ten years’ include:

Tarun Aggarwal, Vice President, ERDD Electrical, xEV and Electronics Systems, Maruti Suzuki

Vice President, ERDD Electrical, xEV and Electronics Systems, Sirish Batchu, Head – Advanced Electronics & Digitalization, Mahindra & Mahindra

Head – Advanced Electronics & Digitalization, Srini Racha, Manager Connected Vehicles & Services, Ford India

Manager Connected Vehicles & Services, Krish Inbarajan, Global Head of Connected Car, Cisco Jasper

The second panel debate of the day will examine ‘India’s role in the global connected car market’. Moderated by Markus Pfefferer, MD Asia Pacific at Ducker Worldwide, the panel features:

Sreegururaj Jayachander, Principal Engineer, Mahindra & Mahindra

Principal Engineer, Krishna Prasad, Director, Delphi Technical Centre India

Director, Sheetal Patil, Global Product Manager – Infotainment, Visteon

Global Product Manager – Infotainment, Srinivasan, Co-Founder and CEO, AllGo

The one-day event will also include presentations from:

Kishore Rao, Managing Director, Mathworks India

Managing Director, Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & India Country Manager, NXP India

Vice President & India Country Manager, Venkat Moganty, Senior Director, Enmovil Solutions

Senior Director, Santosh Kulkarni, Vice President & Industrial Sector Leader – India / South Asia, IBM

Vice President & Industrial Sector Leader – India / South Asia, Srihari Mulgund, President, Ricardo India

President, Venkata Kolla, Director of Engineering, Civil Maps

Director of Engineering, Sagar Apte, Founder & CEO, CarIQ

For more information and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to: https://www.automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-pune

Note: Employees of vehicle manufacturers are eligible for FREE TICKETS to this conference.

